Jessica Simpson Reunites With Sister Ashlee On Ski Trip: Photos

Jessica Simpson is enjoying her winter vacation in Aspen! The 39-year-old has been posting photos of her family’s holiday getaway, including a snapshot of her reunion with her sister, Ashlee Simpson. Hitting the slopes with the siblings were their husbands, Eric Johnson and Evan Ross.
Jessica captioned the photo, which she posted on Monday, December 30, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME ❄️.” She and Ashlee, 35, stood next to each other, both decked out in luxury snowsuits. Ashlee’s was royal blue, while Jessica’s was black. She topped it off with a big, fluffy white hat.
Next to Jessica was Eric, 40. At six foot, three inches the former NFL player towered over his wife and in-laws. All the way on the right was Evan, 31. She wore blue and red, with matching goggles. All their skis were covered in snow, signaling that they enjoyed themselves on the snowy hills.
1 of 6
Evan’s sister, Tracee Ellis Ross
, commented on the photo. First, the Black-ish
star, 47, wrote, “@jessicasimpson sad I missed you! You guys look awesome!!!” It’s not known if Tracee and Evan’s mom, Diana Ross
, joined the families in Colorado.
2 of 6
Tracee added, “@jessicasimpson pls tell me you [have] on a helmet under the fluff?!!!” Some fans pointed out that it didn’t look like Evan was wearing a helmet either.
3 of 6
The “With You” singer was singing a different tune two days earlier, on December 28. She posted a photo of herself in her snowsuit, with a light-colored jacket on top. She wrote in the caption, “Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got…”
4 of 6
Jessica and Eric have three kids, Maxwell
, 7, Ace
, 6, and baby Birdie
, 9 months. The older kids are quite athletic; Jessica has posted photos of their surf lessons
in the past.
6 of 6
Earlier this December, Evan and Ashlee took their family on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with Tracee. The couple has daughter Jagger, 4. Ashlee also has son Bronx with ex-husband, Pete Wentz.
Evan’s sister, Tracee Ellis Ross
, commented on the photo. First, the Black-ish
star, 47, wrote, “@jessicasimpson sad I missed you! You guys look awesome!!!” It’s not known if Tracee and Evan’s mom, Diana Ross
, joined the families in Colorado.
Tracee added, “@jessicasimpson pls tell me you [have] on a helmet under the fluff?!!!” Some fans pointed out that it didn’t look like Evan was wearing a helmet either.
The “With You” singer was singing a different tune two days earlier, on December 28. She posted a photo of herself in her snowsuit, with a light-colored jacket on top. She wrote in the caption, “Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got…”
Jessica and Eric have three kids, Maxwell
, 7, Ace
, 6, and baby Birdie
, 9 months. The older kids are quite athletic; Jessica has posted photos of their surf lessons
in the past.
Earlier this December, Evan and Ashlee took their family on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with Tracee. The couple has daughter Jagger, 4. Ashlee also has son Bronx with ex-husband, Pete Wentz.