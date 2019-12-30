Jessica Simpson Reunites With Sister Ashlee On Ski Trip: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson is enjoying her winter vacation in Aspen! The 39-year-old has been posting photos of her family’s holiday getaway, including a snapshot of her reunion with her sister, Ashlee Simpson. Hitting the slopes with the siblings were their husbands, Eric Johnson and Evan Ross.

Jessica captioned the photo, which she posted on Monday, December 30, “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME ❄️.” She and Ashlee, 35, stood next to each other, both decked out in luxury snowsuits. Ashlee’s was royal blue, while Jessica’s was black. She topped it off with a big, fluffy white hat.

Next to Jessica was Eric, 40. At six foot, three inches the former NFL player towered over his wife and in-laws. All the way on the right was Evan, 31. She wore blue and red, with matching goggles. All their skis were covered in snow, signaling that they enjoyed themselves on the snowy hills.