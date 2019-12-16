Star Magazine logo

Jessica Simpson

Not So Merry

Jessica Simpson Admits Christmas Stress Is Taking Its Toll!

The singer updated fans on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is ready to admit that the Christmas season is a little too much for her! In a candid Instagram post, the 39-year-old mom of three shared just how overwhelming the stress of getting ready for the holidays is becoming.

The “With You” singer made two posts on Sunday, December 15. In the first, she and husband Eric Johnson posed with their two oldest kids: Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6. Missing from the picture was baby Birdie, 8 months. The two kids both seemed to be wearing their school uniforms, and parents Jessica and Eric, 40, were matching in festive green.

The fashion designer wrote in the caption, “These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert 🎄.”

She was standing outside her car with her hands up in the air and a look of panic on her face, because she’d somehow gotten caught in the seatbelt!
The former reality star wrote in the caption, “This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜 #stuckinmyseatbelt.”
Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, commented with laughing crying emojis. “You’re the best,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You are the cutest.”

One follower commented, “Happens to me on a daily basis. At least you unbuckled, I have tried to get out still buckled.”
Jessica has been open in the past about what a difficult time she’s had parenting three kids. She said in April that it was “more than a full-time job.”
This isn’t the first time the singer has showed off her kids’ musical talent on Instagram. In October, she posted a photo of her two eldest playing around with guitars.
Jessica is also currently gearing up for the release of her memoir, Open Book, in February. She’s promised to talk about her whole life, from her upbringing as a pastor’s daughter to her early music career, from her time on reality TV to her failed relationships with Nick Lachey, Tony Romo and John Mayer.
