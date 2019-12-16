Jessica Simpson Admits Christmas Stress Is Taking Its Toll!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson is ready to admit that the Christmas season is a little too much for her! In a candid Instagram post, the 39-year-old mom of three shared just how overwhelming the stress of getting ready for the holidays is becoming.

The “With You” singer made two posts on Sunday, December 15. In the first, she and husband Eric Johnson posed with their two oldest kids: Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6. Missing from the picture was baby Birdie, 8 months. The two kids both seemed to be wearing their school uniforms, and parents Jessica and Eric, 40, were matching in festive green.

The fashion designer wrote in the caption, “These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert 🎄.”