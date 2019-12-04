Jessica Simpson Reveals Book Cover: Here’s Everything We Know About Her Memoir

Jessica Simpson’s memoir is almost here! On Wednesday, December 4, Jessica, 39, revealed the cover of her book, which features a glamorous black and white photo of the star. It’s titled Open Book and will be released in February 2020.
To announce the news, she posted a photo of herself with daughter Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6. Both the kids held up copies of the book. The table was covered in bookplates Jessica had been signing.
She wrote in the caption, “I can’t believe this day is finally here! This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out February 4th.”
The “With You” singer continued, “This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you. Head to the link in my bio and preorder if you want to get to know all of me💚.”
1 of 7
On her website
, the singer revealed that the book’s basis is the diaries she’s kept since was 15 years old.
2 of 7
The site read, “This was supposed to be a very different book. Five years ago, Jessica Simpson was approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life. She walked away from the offer, and nobody understood why. The truth is that she didn’t want to lie.”
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 7
“Jessica couldn’t be authentic with her readers if she wasn’t fully honest with herself first,” it said. In the new memoir, Jessica promised to talk openly about growing up as a preacher’s daughter, her life as a pop star, her early reality TV fame with ex-husband Nick Lachey
and starting her successful fashion line. She described her life as a battle against her “almost crippling need to please.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
4 of 7
“First celebrated for her voice, she became one of the most talked-about women in the world, whether for music and fashion, her relationship struggles, or as a walking blonde joke. But now, instead of being talked about, Jessica is doing the talking,” the site said.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
On the website, Jessica promised to address some of her most famous — and infamous — moments. That includes when she asked if Chicken of the Sea tuna was “chicken or fish,” when she played Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard movie and when she was mocked for wearing high-waisted “mom jeans” after gaining weight.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
She also said she’ll shed light on her romantic history, like when she was deemed a “football jinx” when she dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo
. She’ll also address ex-boyfriend John Mayer
’s comments about her being “sexual napalm.”
Photo credit: Ron Sachs/Shutterstock
7 of 7
Jessica married husband Eric Johnson
in 2014. In addition to Maxie and Ace, the couple also has daughter Birdie
, who they welcomed in March. The “Irresistible” singer made headlines this fall when she revealed that she lost 100 pounds
in the first six months after her daughter’s birth.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
On her website
, the singer revealed that the book’s basis is the diaries she’s kept since was 15 years old.
The site read, “This was supposed to be a very different book. Five years ago, Jessica Simpson was approached to write a motivational guide to living your best life. She walked away from the offer, and nobody understood why. The truth is that she didn’t want to lie.”
“Jessica couldn’t be authentic with her readers if she wasn’t fully honest with herself first,” it said. In the new memoir, Jessica promised to talk openly about growing up as a preacher’s daughter, her life as a pop star, her early reality TV fame with ex-husband Nick Lachey
and starting her successful fashion line. She described her life as a battle against her “almost crippling need to please.”
Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
“First celebrated for her voice, she became one of the most talked-about women in the world, whether for music and fashion, her relationship struggles, or as a walking blonde joke. But now, instead of being talked about, Jessica is doing the talking,” the site said.
On the website, Jessica promised to address some of her most famous — and infamous — moments. That includes when she asked if Chicken of the Sea tuna was “chicken or fish,” when she played Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard movie and when she was mocked for wearing high-waisted “mom jeans” after gaining weight.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also said she’ll shed light on her romantic history, like when she was deemed a “football jinx” when she dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo
. She’ll also address ex-boyfriend John Mayer
’s comments about her being “sexual napalm.”
Photo credit: Ron Sachs/Shutterstock
Jessica married husband Eric Johnson
in 2014. In addition to Maxie and Ace, the couple also has daughter Birdie
, who they welcomed in March. The “Irresistible” singer made headlines this fall when she revealed that she lost 100 pounds
in the first six months after her daughter’s birth.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock