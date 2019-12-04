Jessica Simpson Reveals Book Cover: Here’s Everything We Know About Her Memoir

Jessica Simpson’s memoir is almost here! On Wednesday, December 4, Jessica, 39, revealed the cover of her book, which features a glamorous black and white photo of the star. It’s titled Open Book and will be released in February 2020.

To announce the news, she posted a photo of herself with daughter Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6. Both the kids held up copies of the book. The table was covered in bookplates Jessica had been signing.

She wrote in the caption, “I can’t believe this day is finally here! This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out February 4th.”

The “With You” singer continued, “This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you. Head to the link in my bio and preorder if you want to get to know all of me💚.”