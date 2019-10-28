Jennifer Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres Share A Kiss!

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres locked lips on the October 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing a kiss!
During the episode, Jennifer, 50, asked Ellen, 61, about her recent kiss with Howard Stern. The controversial radio host had joked that the smooch would distract from negative press Ellen was getting around her friendship with former president George W. Bush.
“How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kinda get into it at all? Or was it just like ….” the former Friends star asked. Ellen was confused.
“Is this something that’s gonna turn you on? Why is this so important to you?” the comedian wondered. Jennifer joked, “Not when we’re with so many people.”
Then, The Morning Show actress asked Ellen when the last time she kissed a guy was. Ellen has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008. They started dating four years earlier.
1 of 7
“Why is everyone so shocked?” Ellen asked. “I kiss guys. I kiss guys, like, that. I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips.” Then she turned the tables on Jennifer, asking, “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
2 of 7
Jennifer considered, before admitting that she doesn’t kiss girls on the lips. Ellen moved closer to Jennifer, who plumped up her hair. Then they both leaned in for a peck on the lips as the audience cheered.
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
3 of 7
“That’s what they wanted to see,” Ellen said about the crowd. “They’ve been wanting that for years.”
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
4 of 7
“That‘s the last time I kissed a girl,” Jen said. “You have such soft lips.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
“So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” Ellen explained. “See now you can add this to your Instagram,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Earlier this month, Jennifer finally joined Instagram
. Her first post was a photo of the whole Friends
cast: Courteney Cox
, Lisa Kudrow
, Matt LeBlanc
, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer
and Jennifer. She already has over 17 million followers.
7 of 7
In November, Jennifer will return to TV for the first time since Friends
ended as she, Reese Witherspoon
and Steve Carrell
star in The Morning Show
on Apple TV+.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Why is everyone so shocked?” Ellen asked. “I kiss guys. I kiss guys, like, that. I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips.” Then she turned the tables on Jennifer, asking, “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
Jennifer considered, before admitting that she doesn’t kiss girls on the lips. Ellen moved closer to Jennifer, who plumped up her hair. Then they both leaned in for a peck on the lips as the audience cheered.
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
“That’s what they wanted to see,” Ellen said about the crowd. “They’ve been wanting that for years.”
Photo credit: Michael Buckner for Variety/Shutterstock
“That‘s the last time I kissed a girl,” Jen said. “You have such soft lips.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” Ellen explained. “See now you can add this to your Instagram,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Earlier this month, Jennifer finally joined Instagram
. Her first post was a photo of the whole Friends
cast: Courteney Cox
, Lisa Kudrow
, Matt LeBlanc
, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer
and Jennifer. She already has over 17 million followers.
In November, Jennifer will return to TV for the first time since Friends
ended as she, Reese Witherspoon
and Steve Carrell
star in The Morning Show
on Apple TV+.
Photo credit: INSTARImages