Jennifer Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres Share A Kiss!

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres locked lips on the October 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing a kiss!

During the episode, Jennifer, 50, asked Ellen, 61, about her recent kiss with Howard Stern. The controversial radio host had joked that the smooch would distract from negative press Ellen was getting around her friendship with former president George W. Bush.

“How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kinda get into it at all? Or was it just like ….” the former Friends star asked. Ellen was confused.

“Is this something that’s gonna turn you on? Why is this so important to you?” the comedian wondered. Jennifer joked, “Not when we’re with so many people.”

Then, The Morning Show actress asked Ellen when the last time she kissed a guy was. Ellen has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008. They started dating four years earlier.