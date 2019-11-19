Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Weigh Themselves On TV Before Starting Diet Plan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed themselves live on television before beginning their intermittent fasting diet plan. The cohosts, who lead the fourth hour of the Today show, revealed how much they weight to the audience watching at home.

Hoda, 55, admitted that both she and Jenna had been “stressing out” over weighing themselves publicly. As Star readers know, Jenna, 37, gave birth to her third child in August and just returned from maternity leave last week.

“Okay, I haven’t done this in a long time,” Jenna admitted about weighing herself. “It’ll be fine.”

The pair removed their shoes before hopping on the scales, holding hands all the while. “It’s like jumping off a cliff,” the former first daughter joked.

The duo switched scales to make sure there were no inaccuracies. Hoda’s read 158 lbs., while Jenna’s said 171 lbs.

“This is why I don’t really weigh myself,” Jenna said, revealing that the weight she had logged on her Fitbit was 40 lbs. less.