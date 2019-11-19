Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush

Shaking It Up

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Weigh Themselves On TV Before Starting Diet Plan

The cohosts will try intermittent fasting.

By ,

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush

Credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

View gallery 8

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed themselves live on television before beginning their intermittent fasting diet plan. The cohosts, who lead the fourth hour of the Today show, revealed how much they weight to the audience watching at home.

Hoda, 55, admitted that both she and Jenna had been “stressing out” over weighing themselves publicly. As Star readers know, Jenna, 37, gave birth to her third child in August and just returned from maternity leave last week.

“Okay, I haven’t done this in a long time,” Jenna admitted about weighing herself. “It’ll be fine.”

The pair removed their shoes before hopping on the scales, holding hands all the while. “It’s like jumping off a cliff,” the former first daughter joked.

The duo switched scales to make sure there were no inaccuracies. Hoda’s read 158 lbs., while Jenna’s said 171 lbs.

“This is why I don’t really weigh myself,” Jenna said, revealing that the weight she had logged on her Fitbit was 40 lbs. less.

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Weigh Themselves On TV Before Starting Diet Plan
1 of 8
Close gallery
“I think I weigh twice as much as my sister,” she joked, referencing her sister, Barbara. “Like, two Barbaras could fit in me.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The women explained why they’re going on the intermittent fasting diet. Under the plan, they can’t eat solid foods during 16 hours of every day.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“We’re doing it to be healthy,” Jenna explained. Hoda added, “And to also improve our brain health and everything else.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The diet plan is particularly popular amongst celebrities. Even Jennifer Aniston admitted she’s been fasting, too.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” the 50-year-old actress told the British outlet Radio Times in October. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But studies of the program haven’t necessarily shown that it’s an effective way to lose weight. A 2017 study showed it was not more successful than regular programs.

Photo credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Doctors have also warned that fasting can lead to the increase of the stress hormone cortisol, which actually makes people eat more than they usually would.

Photo credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

The diet can also leave people tired and stressed out and interrupt their regular sleeping patterns and hormone production.

Photo credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Filed under: , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE