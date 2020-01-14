Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna

Too Cute

Chrissy Teigen Helps Daughter Luna Take Big Steps In Silver Boots

The pair got in some mother-daughter bonding time.

By ,

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Chrissy Teigen brought daughter Luna, 3, to the grocery store on Monday, January 13, and the toddler turned it into a major fashion moment. The former model, 34, held Luna’s hand as she stomped along in her adorable shiny silver boots. Luna paired the show-stopping shoes with a pink dress and matching tights. The shoulders of the dress had multicolored tassels while a cute blue bow held her hair back.

Chrissy Teigen Helps Daughter Luna Take Big Steps In Silver Boots
1 of 7
Close gallery
Mom Chrissy wore a tan, industrial jumpsuit with the sleeves and legs rolled up. She wore a pair of simple black sandals to beat the heat in Beverly Hills and her hair was tied back in a big ponytail. She slung a black backpack over her shoulders.

Photo credit: MEGA

On Instagram, the Lip Sync Battle host shared a video of Luna eating a big slice of pizza. She shared another clip of her and Luna on the couch at home, watching TV and playing with one of the family’s dog, a bulldog named Pablo.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Star readers know, Chrissy and husband John Legend added another furry friend to their family this January when they adopted a poodle puppy. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “Welcome to the family, Petey! Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. This little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!”
Ellen DeGeneres first spread awareness of the family of rescued poodles who needed homes. Kris Jenner also adopted one, sparking concern with some fans of the animal shelter that celebrities were given preferential treatment.
The Cravings cookbook author has shared lots of photos of Luna and her brother Miles, 20 months, hanging out with Petey.
Chrissy also shared a photo of herself and her mom, Vilailuck, on Monday. Chrissy was wearing workout gear — including a big pink scrunchie — while her mom wore all black and smiled for the camera.
In 2019, Chrissy’s dad, Ron, filed for divorce from her mom. Chrissy had previously talked about how her parents no longer lived in the same home, but said at the time that they were still together.

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE