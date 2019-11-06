Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Ron Files For Divorce From Her Mom Vilailuck

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen’s parents are getting divorced. RadarOnline.com confirmed that on Tuesday, November 5, her father, Ron Teigen, filed papers to divorce her mom, Vilailuck. The couple have been married for decades and have two kids: Chrissy, 33, and Tina.

It’s not clear what sparked their decision to split. In January 2018, Chrissy revealed that her parents were no longer living in the same place. Instead, Vilailuck, whose nickname is Pepper, was living with Chrissy and husband John Legend.

The former model told Us Weekly at the time, “So my mom lives with us. Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?’” But she emphasized that her dad lives 10 minutes away and that he comes over for frequent visits.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” the Lip Sync Battle host explained. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”

Chrissy’s mom is often shown on her daughter’s popular Instagram account alongside her grandkids. Chrissy and John share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 17 months.