Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Ron Files For Divorce From Her Mom Vilailuck

Chrissy Teigen’s parents are getting divorced. RadarOnline.com confirmed that on Tuesday, November 5, her father, Ron Teigen, filed papers to divorce her mom, Vilailuck. The couple have been married for decades and have two kids: Chrissy, 33, and Tina.
It’s not clear what sparked their decision to split. In January 2018, Chrissy revealed that her parents were no longer living in the same place. Instead, Vilailuck, whose nickname is Pepper, was living with Chrissy and husband John Legend.
The former model told Us Weekly at the time, “So my mom lives with us. Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?’” But she emphasized that her dad lives 10 minutes away and that he comes over for frequent visits.
“He comes by every day and they’re married,” the Lip Sync Battle host explained. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”
Chrissy’s mom is often shown on her daughter’s popular Instagram account alongside her grandkids. Chrissy and John share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 17 months.
Vilailuck often cooks with the family and Chrissy often jokingly refers to her mom as her “assistant.”
But that doesn’t mean the Bring The Funny host hasn’t shown love for her dad online, too. In December 2018, she revealed that Ron got her face tattooed on his arm.
She wrote at the time, “MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY.”
In October 2019, Chrissy followed in her dad’s footsteps and got her own tattoo in honor of her family
. The artwork on her left arm features the birthdates of both her parents, John and her two kids.
Chrissy’s mom officially became a US citizen in 2018.
Earlier this week, Chrissy launched her new Cravings website
, building off the success of her two cookbooks of the same name. In addition to sharing recipes, food and favorite restaurants, she’s also using the site to open up about her family life.
Chrissy has yet to speak out about her parents’ split. On the day her dad filed for divorce, she posted to social media about speaking at an Ad Week event. She shared an adorable video of her dancing with Luna backstage.