Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘There’s No Way’ Robert Kardashian Didn’t Know O.J. Was Guilty

Caitlyn Jenner made some shocking revelations about Robert Kardashian and O.J. Simpson during the Wednesday, December 4, episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The 70-year-old claimed Robert, who died in 2003, knew O.J. was guilty. She also shared Kris, Kourtney and Kim’s reactions to the not guilty verdict.
Caitlyn was asked by her fellow jungle dwellers about O.J.’s 1995 murder trial. As Star readers know, Robert was friends with O.J., 72, and served on his defense team. Meanwhile Kris, 64, was close friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, the NFL player’s alleged victim. O.J. was also accused of murdering Ron Goldman.
Caitlyn told the two women she was speaking to about Robert, “There’s just no way he didn’t know” that O.J. was guilty.
“It was a bad time for everyone, very difficult,” the Olympian explained. “We knew what happened and that the trial was a joke and when the verdict came, Kris just turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole from the very beginning. She was right.’”
Caitlyn also revealed how Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, reacted to O.J.’s acquittal. “That night the verdict came in Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father — and they should — and they’d been following this for a year and a half,” she explained.
“And when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, ‘Well I told you he didn’t do it.’ And I just said to the girls, ‘Just because he got a not guilty doesn’t mean he didn’t do it,’” she remembered. She said she told them, “I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again.”
“On the anniversary of Nicole’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting,” she said in part.
“It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,” Kim told her sisters at the time. “Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty.”
Khloe
said it wasn’t true. Kim added, “Dad so believed in him.” Kourtney accused Caitlyn of making it up “to sell a book.”
Kim said Caitlyn was “shady” for not telling her about that section of the book. “If you talk about my dad I will cut you,” she said, adding, “I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.”
