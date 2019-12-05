Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘There’s No Way’ Robert Kardashian Didn’t Know O.J. Was Guilty

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner made some shocking revelations about Robert Kardashian and O.J. Simpson during the Wednesday, December 4, episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The 70-year-old claimed Robert, who died in 2003, knew O.J. was guilty. She also shared Kris, Kourtney and Kim’s reactions to the not guilty verdict.

Caitlyn was asked by her fellow jungle dwellers about O.J.’s 1995 murder trial. As Star readers know, Robert was friends with O.J., 72, and served on his defense team. Meanwhile Kris, 64, was close friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, the NFL player’s alleged victim. O.J. was also accused of murdering Ron Goldman.

Caitlyn told the two women she was speaking to about Robert, “There’s just no way he didn’t know” that O.J. was guilty.

“It was a bad time for everyone, very difficult,” the Olympian explained. “We knew what happened and that the trial was a joke and when the verdict came, Kris just turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole from the very beginning. She was right.’”