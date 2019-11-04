Kris Jenner Reacts To Vulgar Story That O.J. Simpson’s ‘Manhood’ Sent Her To The Hospital

Kris Jenner once again faced rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband with O.J. Simpson during the November 3 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The momager raged over an online story that she and O.J., 72, had such vigorous sex in a hot tub that she had to go to the hospital.
The episode was filmed amid the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder in June. Kris, who’ll turn 64 on November 5, had been close friends with Nicole before her death. Nicole was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Kris ended up giving Kendall the middle name Nicole to honor her deceased friend.
During the episode, Kris joined Kendall and Kim Kardashian for a workout. Kim, 39, read aloud a story about rumors put out by O.J.’s former manager, Norman Pardo. He claimed that Kris and O.J. had a sexual encounter that ended with Kris being sent to the hospital after O.J.’s “manhood” injured her.
Kris was immediately outraged. “First of all I’ve never heard of this person,” she began.
“And that never happened. That f**king piece of s**t,” Kris said.
“On the anniversary of Nicole’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting … It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie,” she said. Later in the episode, she revealed that she had her lawyer threaten the outlet that published the rumor. “I called my attorneys to say, ‘Take it down or we’re coming after you,’” she told her daughters.
Kris decided to celebrate Nicole’s life with her friend Faye Resnick, who had also been close to Nicole. “I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend,” Kris told the camera.
“Never — and I want to stress never, in any shape or form — did I ever have any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually,” he said in part. O.J. had been friends with Kris’ late husband Robert Kardashian
, who served on his legal team during the murder trial.
Kris was happy to see O.J.’s social media post. “That Twitter video … I’m really happy that he set the record straight. Done and done,” she said.
During the same episode, Jonathan Cheban
revealed that he’d run into O.J. and had a strange interaction with him. Kim said her BFF told her O.J. said, “I know you’re friends with the girls. Please tell them I said ‘Hi.’ I’m so proud of them.”
O.J. also denied that rumor in his June video, saying, “Khloe, like all the girls, I am very proud of, like I know Bob would be if he was here, but simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”
