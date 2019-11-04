Kris Jenner Reacts To Vulgar Story That O.J. Simpson’s ‘Manhood’ Sent Her To The Hospital

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner once again faced rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband with O.J. Simpson during the November 3 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The momager raged over an online story that she and O.J., 72, had such vigorous sex in a hot tub that she had to go to the hospital.

The episode was filmed amid the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder in June. Kris, who’ll turn 64 on November 5, had been close friends with Nicole before her death. Nicole was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Kris ended up giving Kendall the middle name Nicole to honor her deceased friend.

During the episode, Kris joined Kendall and Kim Kardashian for a workout. Kim, 39, read aloud a story about rumors put out by O.J.’s former manager, Norman Pardo. He claimed that Kris and O.J. had a sexual encounter that ended with Kris being sent to the hospital after O.J.’s “manhood” injured her.