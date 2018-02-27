STAR Pays for Scoops!

Pics!

Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Spotted Out In SoHo Ahead Of Cabaret Debut

The ‘RHONY’ star’s off-Broadway show, #CountessAndFriends debuts Tuesday.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Spotted Out In SoHo Ahead Of Cabaret Debut
1 of 6
Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps were spotted heading into a meeting in New York City on Monday.
The Skinny Girl founder rocked an all black ensemble while her bestie went for a more colorful look, sporting a fire engine red dress and white fur short-sleeved coat.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As fans may recall Luann has had quite the year, having recently been arrested in December after a drunken hotel prank went wrong.
The reality star later rejected a plea deal, which was offered to her after she was hit with three felony charges following the arrest.
Luann was charged with one felony count of resisting an officer with violence during the incident at the Colony Hotel, and also accrued two misdemeanors, including trespassing and disorderly intoxication.
All the drama aside, LuAnn is preparing for the debut of her off-Broadway show, #CountessAndFriends on Tuesday night.
