Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps Spotted Out In SoHo Ahead Of Cabaret Debut

Luann de Lesseps were spotted heading into a meeting in New York City on Monday.

The Skinny Girl founder rocked an all black ensemble while her bestie went for a more colorful look, sporting a fire engine red dress and white fur short-sleeved coat.

As fans may recall Luann has had quite the year, having recently been arrested in December after a drunken hotel prank went wrong.

The reality star later rejected a plea deal, which was offered to her after she was hit with three felony charges following the arrest.

Luann was charged with one felony count of resisting an officer with violence during the incident at the Colony Hotel, and also accrued two misdemeanors, including trespassing and disorderly intoxication.