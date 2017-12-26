LuAnn De Lesseps Arrested, Charged With Battery On Cop & Disorderly Intoxication

The Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida early Sunday morning, as confirmed with Palm Beach Sheriffs’ Office CSP Bembry.

And according to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps, 52, was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m. Later on Sunday morning, a judge ruled that de Lesseps would be released without bond from Palm Beach County Jail, a judge ruled Sunday.

The famed reality TV countess was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 25, the Post reported. But the details of her case are wild as an assistant state’s attorney claimed De Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer. “I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said De Lesseps told people prior to her arrest. Jude Ted Booras said she has no prior offenses and will be allowed to go back to her New York home.

Booras told De Lesseps that she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges.

“I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said dryly, in a reference to her TV fame. The Judge advised De Lesseps not to incriminate herself and respond to him when he said she might have a drinking problem, according to The Post article. “Don’t say anything,” Judge Booras recommended to the reality star.

Booras also told de Lesseps that four of the five charges against her — battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and the two corruption by threat charges — are felonies.

As previously reported, De Lesseps split from her husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. earlier this year. There was huge drama as D’Agostino reportedly cheated on De Lesseps. The two finalized their divorce on September 18, 2017.

Previously, De Lesseps had been married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps and retained his French royal title after their 2009 divorce — until her marriage to D’Agostino in 2016. A source said after her recent marital split, De Lesseps had sworn off dating.