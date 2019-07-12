Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Dorinda Medley and Bethenny Frankel

Brutal

The 12 Most Dramatic Moments From Part 1 Of The ‘RHONY’ Reunion

The women went at it on Andy Cohen’s couches.

By ,

Dorinda Medley and Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Getty Images

View gallery 13

The first part of The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion aired on July 11, and the women came with their claws out. Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley finally aired their drama, Bethenny Frankel and Tinsley Mortimer defended themselves and Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan revealed major cosmetics secrets. These were the 12 most drama moments from the RHONY reunion part one.

The 12 Most Dramatic Moments From Part 1 Of The ‘RHONY’ Reunion
1 of 13
Close gallery
Dorinda and Luann, both 54, faced off, addressing the “Jovani” fight from last year’s season finale. Luann turned the meme-able moment into a core part of her cabaret show, even writing a song about “Feeling Jovani.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I can do no right in your mind, Luann,” Dorinda said, tearing up. “You decided at some point that I can never do right by you. After I stood by you like a soldier through these reunions.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart. You broke my heart!” she said of her former friend.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“No, that’s not true,” the Countess countered. “You stood by me like a soldier and then you let me down. You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meanwhile, Bethenny, 48, broke down when remembering her boyfriend Dennis Shields, who died last summer. She said she felt guilty that it took his death to “get off the ride” of their relationship.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Luann had implied Bethenny cheated on Dennis with her current boyfriend, Paul, and Bethenny cleared up the timeline.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

"So last Christmas, I went out on a date," the Skinny Girl mogul explained. "I remember talking to Tinsley and being like, 'I really like him!' I thought I was an idiot because I was saying, 'I don't know, I feel like he could be the one or something!' I was really into him, and we went out a couple of times, and I just wasn't really ready. Like, I was too needy, if that makes any sense? I wanted someone to give me a guarantee this is the guy because I didn't wanna get hurt."

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her boyfriend came back into her life after Dennis passed. But she said she dated Paul and another man “intermittently” while she and Dennis were on breaks and that she never actually cheated.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Bethenny also got called out for keeping Paul off the show, even though she’s given Tinsley, 43, a hard time for keeping Scott off camera. Bethenny said Paul is “very private, conservative, reserved person. He is calm and balanced, and this is not for him.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Also in the episode, Bethenny called out Luann for lying about her new house. Luann claimed she had to move to Kingston, New York, because the press attention in the Hamptons was too much. Bethenny sniped back that lots of famous people live on Long Island in privacy. “Luann can’t walk the streets, but Madonna has no issue,” she said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Meanwhile, Ramona, 62, revealed that she got a new set of teeth. All the women were impressed with the dental work.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sonja, 55, had a beauty secret of her own, confessing that she used scotch tape to give herself a little face lift.

Photo credit: Getty Images

What was your favorite part of the RHONY reunion? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: /Splash News/Getty Images/INFPhoto.com/BACKGRID/FameFly/WENN/MEGA/INSTARImages

Filed under: , , , , , , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE