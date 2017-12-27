Luann De Lesseps' Hotel Meetup With Ex Landed Her Behind Bars

LuAnn De Lesseps bedroom behavior is the reason behind her Christmas Eve arrest. Hotel staff called the police after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room and in bed with an unidentified man, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of New York star and her male companion entered room 407 at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach, Florida while a maid was finishing a turn-down service Saturday night. A security guard later found the couple in bed and told Luann—who was registered to stay in room 327 — and asked them to leave.

After “multiple attempts” to get the couple to leave (over a five minute period) the guard decided to call law enforcement.

As previously reported, the 52-year-old was arrested and charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, according to Palm Beach Sheriffs’ Office CSP Bembry.

She was taken to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m. Later on Sunday morning, a judge ruled that de Lesseps would be released without bond from Palm Beach County Jail, a judge ruled Sunday.

The famed reality TV countess was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on Jan. 25, the Post reported.

And the details of the report only get worse as an assistant state’s attorney claimed De Lesseps shoved one of the cops in the chest, slammed a door in the officer’s face,” striking him in the forehead.”

After being handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser, the RHONY star allegedly was able to free herself from the handcuffs and attempted to escape, screaming “I’m going to kill you all.”

Judge Ted Booras said she has no prior offenses and will be allowed to go back to her New York home.

As fans know, Luann split from her husband Tom D'Agostino Jr. earlier this year after Tom reportedly cheated on her. The two finalized their divorce on Sept. 18, 2017.

Luann later apologized fro her behavior, tweeting hat her trip to Palm Beach triggered “long-buried emotions” to her 9-month long marriage to Tom, whom she wed there just last year around the same time, on Dec. 31. 2016

The tweet said in part: “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018”