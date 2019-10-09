Bethenny Frankel Posts Photo Of Daughter Bryn Holding Her Breasts

Bethenny Frankel shared a snapshot of life with daughter Bryn on October 8. In the funny photo, Bethenny, 48, modeled her new Skinnygirl shapewear, while Bryn, 9, held her breasts. Her daughter’s face was hidden from the camera
The former The Real Housewives of New York City star wrote, “I have all the support I need (hands not included with purchase),” alongside a winking emoji.
“Get #skinnygirlshapewear to feel supported AND sexy!” she added. The line of shapewear included slips, shorts, corsets and shaping camis in from size small to size extra large.
One person commented, “Also a good reminder to get your ta tas checked in October National Breast Cancer month!” Bethenny clearly took the message to heart, because she added to her caption, “PS. Make sure to get your mammogram this month!!! Thank you all for reminding me. #boobscheck.”
Bethenny had been more open about sharing some details of her life with Bryn on social media lately. On September 25, she posted a pic in honor of National Daughters Day.
The Shark Tank judge wrote, “The best part of my day is when my Peanut comes home from school & it’s mommy & me time. Today is #NationalDaughtersDay, but I am grateful for her every single moment!”
Bethenny has had a famously difficult relationship with her family. Her mom, Bernadette Birk
, told Life & Style
in 2017, “She is a moron. She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent. Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts.”
The I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To
author also has a contentious relationship with Bryn’s dad and her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy
. The pair have been at war over custody of Bryn since they split in 2012 after two years of marriage.
