Bethenny Frankel Posts Photo Of Daughter Bryn Holding Her Breasts

Bethenny Frankel shared a snapshot of life with daughter Bryn on October 8. In the funny photo, Bethenny, 48, modeled her new Skinnygirl shapewear, while Bryn, 9, held her breasts. Her daughter’s face was hidden from the camera

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star wrote, “I have all the support I need (hands not included with purchase),” alongside a winking emoji.

“Get #skinnygirlshapewear to feel supported AND sexy!” she added. The line of shapewear included slips, shorts, corsets and shaping camis in from size small to size extra large.

One person commented, “Also a good reminder to get your ta tas checked in October National Breast Cancer month!” Bethenny clearly took the message to heart, because she added to her caption, “PS. Make sure to get your mammogram this month!!! Thank you all for reminding me. #boobscheck.”

Bethenny had been more open about sharing some details of her life with Bryn on social media lately. On September 25, she posted a pic in honor of National Daughters Day.