Bethenny Frankel Shares Heartbreaking Card From Daughter Bryn — 'Sorry About Your Family'

Bethenny Frankel shared a photo of the heartbreaking card her daughter Bryn, 9, gave her. The colorful drawing read, “Sorry about your family. I hope you have a good one now.”
As Star readers know, Bethenny, 48, is estranged from much of her family, including her mother, Bernadette Birk. It seems Bryn was picking up on the negative vibes and wanted to send her mom a message. She wrote at the bottom, “P.S. I love you.”
The former The Real Housewives of New York City star wrote in the caption, “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, much less received. Being rich has nothing to do with money. My heart is full. This is true love. ❤️.”
In the comments, her friends agreed with the sentiment. RHOBH star Kyle Richards left a red heart emoji below the pic. Bethenny’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon, did the same, sending his girlfriend his love.
1 of 7
Bethenny’s mom hasn’t been shy about sharing her negative opinion of her daughter. She told Life & Style
in 2017, “She is a moron. She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent. Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts.”
2 of 7
“She will get along with the other sharks,” she said, referring to Bethenny’s role as a Shark Tank judge.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
The Skinny Girl founder was also estranged from her father, Bobby Frankel, who passed in 2009. He left his daughter when she was just 4 years old.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
During RHONY season three, Bethenny flew out to Los Angeles to see him on his deathbed. At first, he refused to see her, but he ultimately changed his mind before she died.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
Bethenny has had a tense relationship with Bryn’s dad, Jason Hoppy
. The former couple married in 2010 and even had their own Bravo show centered around their relationship.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Bethenny quit RHONY for the second time a few months ago, after season 11 finished airing. She said, in part, that she was leaving to focus on her daughter.
Bethenny’s mom hasn’t been shy about sharing her negative opinion of her daughter. She told Life & Style
in 2017, “She is a moron. She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent. Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts.”
“She will get along with the other sharks,” she said, referring to Bethenny’s role as a Shark Tank judge.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Skinny Girl founder was also estranged from her father, Bobby Frankel, who passed in 2009. He left his daughter when she was just 4 years old.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
During RHONY season three, Bethenny flew out to Los Angeles to see him on his deathbed. At first, he refused to see her, but he ultimately changed his mind before she died.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Bethenny has had a tense relationship with Bryn’s dad, Jason Hoppy
. The former couple married in 2010 and even had their own Bravo show centered around their relationship.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Bethenny quit RHONY for the second time a few months ago, after season 11 finished airing. She said, in part, that she was leaving to focus on her daughter.