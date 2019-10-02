Bethenny Frankel Shares Heartbreaking Card From Daughter Bryn — 'Sorry About Your Family'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bethenny Frankel shared a photo of the heartbreaking card her daughter Bryn, 9, gave her. The colorful drawing read, “Sorry about your family. I hope you have a good one now.”

As Star readers know, Bethenny, 48, is estranged from much of her family, including her mother, Bernadette Birk. It seems Bryn was picking up on the negative vibes and wanted to send her mom a message. She wrote at the bottom, “P.S. I love you.”

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star wrote in the caption, “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, much less received. Being rich has nothing to do with money. My heart is full. This is true love. ❤️.”

In the comments, her friends agreed with the sentiment. RHOBH star Kyle Richards left a red heart emoji below the pic. Bethenny’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon, did the same, sending his girlfriend his love.