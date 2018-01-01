2017's Most Naked Celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Adam Levine & More

Too Cute! Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of Adam Levine and their daughter Dusty Rose. The cheeky photo featured the father daughter duo holding hands, butt naked with their backs facing the camera. Behati was sure to cover their bare bums, with a peach emoji and got punny with her caption writing, “ Same butt different.”
In September, the Keeping up with the Kardashian star ditched her clothes as she posed completely naked in a tree for a Mert and Marcus photo shoot. The iconic photographers featured the reality star in their book which was 20 years in the making.
Too Cute! Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of Adam Levine and their daughter Dusty Rose. The cheeky photo featured the father daughter duo holding hands, butt naked with their backs facing the camera. Behati was sure to cover their bare bums, with a peach emoji and got punny with her caption writing, “ Same butt different.”
In September, the Keeping up with the Kardashian star ditched her clothes as she posed completely naked in a tree for a Mert and Marcus photo shoot. The iconic photographers featured the reality star in their book which was 20 years in the making.