Kim Kardashian Posts Nude Selfie To Instagram—Again

Kim Kardashian
posted another nude picture to Instagram to promote her new KKW beauty collection Ultralight Beams on Wednesday.
The reality star shared a behind the scenes picture from the photo shoot, which featured a nude Kim in nothing but glitter.
Earlier this week the businesswoman revealed her highlighters and glosses, which she named after husband Kanye West’s song Ultralight Beam, would be launching on Dec. 1.
Increasingly racy photos continued to follow the initial post, which lead up to the final photo of her “BTS.”
In the behind the scenes photo, Kim is seen posing naked for a mirror selfie covered in the same glitter. She censored the obvious nudity by drawing a pink line across her chest.
The picture is strikingly similar to the time she posted a nude mirror selfie with two black censor bars saying, “when you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.’