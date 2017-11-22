STAR Pays for Scoops!

Same Butt Different

Nudes! Behati Prinsloo Shares Naked Picture Of Adam Levine

The couple’s daughter Dusty Rose was also featured in the snap.

By ,

Nudes! Behati Prinsloo Shares Naked Picture Of Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo shared a picture of Adam Levine and their daughter Dusty Rose on Instagram Tuesday.
The cheeky photo featured the father daughter duo holding hands, butt naked with their backs facing the camera.
In the picture the singer’s tattoos are on full display and it appears that he and his daughter are preparing to enter a bubble-filled bath.
Behati covered their bare bums, with a peach emoji and got punny with her caption writing, “ Same butt different.”
The couple is expecting their second child together and it will be a girl.
“It’s a girl, were having a girl,” The Voice coach revealed during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month.
