Kim K Shares First Pic of Baby Chicago And Reveals New Pink Hair!

The whole world has been waiting in anticipation for a photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby, Chicago West, and the wait is finally over!

The reality star shared an adorable selfie of her and the newborn on her Instagram on Monday.Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago on January 15 via surrogate.

Although we got a glimpse of the baby in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s birth announcement video, we have yet to get a clear image of the 1-month-old’s face — until now!

The reality star shared this adorable selfie on her Instagram on Monday night.

“Baby Chicago” she captioned the photo, which featured her and the newborn with the bear ears Snapchat filter.

The 38-year-old and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney are currently in Japan on a family getawayKim Kardashian switched her look up yet again.

The blonde tresses weren’t enough for her, so now she’s gone pink!

She showed her new color off on Snapchat before heading to Tokyo with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

Kim of course spoke about the change with fans, and said on her website,

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink.” For the 1999-themed CR Fashion Book Issue 11 shoot, she rocked pink wigs as she channeled icons such as Lil’ Kim.

For the past few months, Kim has been a platinum blonde, and then platinum grey, which also was shocking since she normally is a brunette.

“Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she wrote.

“Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!” Kim explained about the new look.

So what does Kanye West think?!” Kanye loves it. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.”She also spoke about North‘s reaction to the new do.

“North absolutely loves it,” Kim shared. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair.”