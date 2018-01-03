Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate is due to deliver their third child,a baby girl, any day now, and RadarOnline.com is reporting that the reality star is “freaking out” in the final days before the birth. “Kim is completely overwhelmed right now and she does not know how she is going to fit this third child into her busy schedule,” a Keeping Up With the Kardashians source told Radar.To make matters worse, it seems that hubby West, 40, isn’t holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to daddy duty.As fans know, Kim isn’t the only one in the Kardashian clan expecting a new bundle of joy, as sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are also pregnant.But instead of feeling supported, the 37-year-old feels overshadowed by her siblings. “Kim hates that she has to share the pregnancy spotlight with her sisters because they are getting all of the attention,” the source added. “She can’t stand it!”
Pre Birth Jitters!
Kim K ‘Completely Overwhelmed’ With Impending Arrival Of 3rd Child
The surrogate carrying her baby girl is due any day now.
