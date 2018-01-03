Kim Kardashian Ups Security & Hides Jewelry in Storage Ahead Of Daughter’s Arrival

With a baby on the way, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have upgraded their soon-to-be family of five to a luxury $20 million dollar home, but after the reality star’s traumatizing gunpoint robbery in Paris that also means added layers of security.

As fans know, Kim and Kanye—already parents to North, four, and Saint, two—will be welcoming a baby girl via surrogate any day now and as they prepare for the newborn’s arrival in their Hidden Hills home the couple has made safety a top priority.

According to sources, the ­Keeping up with the Kardashians star has locked away all of her expensive jewelry in storage in an effort to deter burglars from targeting the new home and has also hired armed security to watch over the residence.

But that’s not all. The jewelry is also reportedly under 24-hour surveillance to ensure that nothing is taken, just in case a thief thinks he or she is one step ahead.

The multimillion-dollar home was purchased in 2014 and has since been renovated twice, prior to the power couple officially moving in.