Hoda Kotb’s NBC Promotion $18 Million Dollars Less Than Matt Lauer!

Hoda Kotb has officially taken over Matt Lauer’s job after his sexual misconduct scandal, but RadarOnline.com is reporting the longtime host is getting paid $18 million less than the former co-anchor!

According to a Page Six insider, Kotb, 53, is making $7 million in her new gig, while Lauer, 60, was making $25 million up until late last year!

“Hoda isn’t complaining about the money. She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves,” said the show insider.

“Plus, Matt’s salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News.”

While the pay gap is evident, it seems there is no bad blood between Kotb and Lauer.

Savannah Guthrie’s new co-host even told reporters that Lauer congratulated her on her new role as soon as she started!

“Matt sent a text this morning saying congrats and that meant a lot, meant the world,” Kotb told Extra before going on air.

Guthrie, 46, also congratulated Kotb, all while voicing her sadness over Lauer’s firing.

“There is no question our hearts are with Matt and always will be and we love him. There is no one that would be cheering Hoda more than Matt,” she said.

She added that while she was extremely excited to hear of her promotion, it was a sort of “natural progression” after all her time on the show.

“It felt kind of comfortable, I think,” she said, adding that she was informed of her new role before the holidays.

“None of this was planned, obviously but then when we all saw how much it worked and how good it felt and how we hope viewers like this pairing, too, it was kind of a no-brainer: Of course we want to keep it going,” said Guthrie, explaining that the two have an amazing chemistry on set.