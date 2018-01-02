Hoda Kotb Named ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Following Matt Lauer’s Shocking Firing

On the heels of Matt Lauer
’s shocking firing, Hoda Kotb
has been named the official co-anchor of the Today
show. The announcement came at the top of the show on Tuesday morning.
“This has to be the most popular decision NBC has ever made and I am thrilled," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said.
An emotional Hoda, responded: “I’m pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the opening of that show.”
Following the exciting news, they replayed the opening of the show, which the newly promoted anchor’s name was announced as co-anchor—a tradition on an anchor’s first day.
“Hoda you are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this,” Savannah added.
“Well there’s no one I would rather be sitting to next to in 2018 than you,” Hoda responded.
As previously reported, following Matt’s firing over sexual harassment NBC execs were scrambling to find the perfect replacement, which left Hoda and Megyn Kelly
at each other’s throats over who will get the disgraced anchor’s coveted seat on the Today
show.
At the time, a production insider revealed things were “getting ugly” behind the scenes at the hit morning program.
The 53-year-old had been filling in for Matt ever since his firing, and the show saw record ratings, surpassing their competitors at Good Morning America in total viewers every week subsequently.
And fans have more to look forward to following the announcement of Hoda’s success as People released their upcoming cover which features Hoda, Savannah and even NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.