Hoda Kotb Named ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Following Matt Lauer’s Shocking Firing

Matt Lauer’s shocking firing, On the heels of’s shocking firing, Hoda Kotb has been named the official co-anchor of the Today show. The announcement came at the top of the show on Tuesday morning.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC has ever made and I am thrilled," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said. Photo credit: Getty Images

An emotional Hoda, responded: “I’m pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the opening of that show.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Following the exciting news, they replayed the opening of the show, which the newly promoted anchor’s name was announced as co-anchor—a tradition on an anchor’s first day.

“Hoda you are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this,” Savannah added. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Well there’s no one I would rather be sitting to next to in 2018 than you,” Hoda responded. Photo credit: Getty Images

As previously reported, following Matt’s firing over sexual harassment NBC execs were scrambling to find the perfect replacement, which left Hoda and Megyn Kelly at each other’s throats over who will get the disgraced anchor’s coveted seat on the Today show.

At the time, a production insider revealed things were “getting ugly” behind the scenes at the hit morning program.

The 53-year-old had been filling in for Matt ever since his firing, and the show saw record ratings, surpassing their competitors at Good Morning America in total viewers every week subsequently.