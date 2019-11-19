Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Wild 64th Birthday Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg had a lot to celebrate on her 64th birthday and she broke it down in style with family and friends on Wednesday November 13.

The View host was joined by friends and family at Tao Downtown in Manhattan on her birthday. That included celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Phylicia Rashad and Jane Krakwoski.

The party was held by Whoopi’s daughter Alex Martin and her three grandkids — Amarah, Mason and Jerzey Dean. November 12 was also Amarah’s birthday, so it was a joint party for the pair. They even had two cakes. Amarah’s was Hennessy flavored, while the Oscar winner opted for classic chocolate and vanilla for her cake.

Tiffany, 39, stole the spotlight on the dance floor, busting out her moonwalk and “lazy stripper moves” for the adoring crowd. A source said, “It was dope. Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves. It was like a stampede on the dance floor.”