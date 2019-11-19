Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Wild 64th Birthday Party

Whoopi Goldberg had a lot to celebrate on her 64th birthday and she broke it down in style with family and friends on Wednesday November 13.
The View host was joined by friends and family at Tao Downtown in Manhattan on her birthday. That included celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Phylicia Rashad and Jane Krakwoski.
The party was held by Whoopi’s daughter Alex Martin and her three grandkids — Amarah, Mason and Jerzey Dean. November 12 was also Amarah’s birthday, so it was a joint party for the pair. They even had two cakes. Amarah’s was Hennessy flavored, while the Oscar winner opted for classic chocolate and vanilla for her cake.
Tiffany, 39, stole the spotlight on the dance floor, busting out her moonwalk and “lazy stripper moves” for the adoring crowd. A source said, “It was dope. Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves. It was like a stampede on the dance floor.”
“They played loads of 80s music. It was a great night,” the eye witness said.
Before the dancing began, the partygoers enjoyed a seven-course meal for dinner. It included egg rolls and lots of finger foods. The main course was steak.
The Color Purple star vowed to slow down and take a step back so that she could be on top of her health going forward.
“Yeah, the original Deloris is back. A little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there,” Whoopi said in the promo video for the event. The production will run from July 29 to August 30.
