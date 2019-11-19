Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Whoopi Goldberg

Celebrate

Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Wild 64th Birthday Party

‘The View’ host broke it down on the dance floor.

By ,

Whoopi Goldberg

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Whoopi Goldberg had a lot to celebrate on her 64th birthday and she broke it down in style with family and friends on Wednesday November 13.

The View host was joined by friends and family at Tao Downtown in Manhattan on her birthday. That included celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Phylicia Rashad and Jane Krakwoski.

The party was held by Whoopi’s daughter Alex Martin and her three grandkids — Amarah, Mason and Jerzey Dean. November 12 was also Amarah’s birthday, so it was a joint party for the pair. They even had two cakes. Amarah’s was Hennessy flavored, while the Oscar winner opted for classic chocolate and vanilla for her cake.

Tiffany, 39, stole the spotlight on the dance floor, busting out her moonwalk and “lazy stripper moves” for the adoring crowd. A source said, “It was dope. Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves. It was like a stampede on the dance floor.”

Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Wild 64th Birthday Party
1 of 7
Close gallery
“They played loads of 80s music. It was a great night,” the eye witness said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Before the dancing began, the partygoers enjoyed a seven-course meal for dinner. It included egg rolls and lots of finger foods. The main course was steak.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

As Star readers know, earlier this year Whoopi was hospitalized with septic pneumonia. It kept her off The View, where she’s been the moderator since 2007, for over a month.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

When she returned, she had her doctors on to talk about the debilitating illness that snuck up on her. They revealed that when she was brought to the hospital, there was a 1 in 3 chance she wouldn’t make it.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Color Purple star vowed to slow down and take a step back so that she could be on top of her health going forward.

Photo credit: AFFI/Shutterstock

But the legendary comedian just announced that in the summer 2020 she’ll be in London, where she’ll reprise her starring role in Sister Act in the musical based on the hit 1992 film.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Yeah, the original Deloris is back. A little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there,” Whoopi said in the promo video for the event. The production will run from July 29 to August 30.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE