Whoopi Goldberg To Star In ‘Sister Act’ Musical!

Whoopi Goldberg is reprising her legendary starring role in Sister Act. The 63-year-old is heading to London in the summer of 2020 to get back in the habit for a revival of the 2009 musical based on the beloved 1992 film of the same name.

Whoopi originated the role of Deloris Van Cartier, a Vegas lounge singer who hides out as a nun in a convent after witnessing a murder. Deloris befriends the nuns and shakes up their lives via song.

Whoopi will reprise her role in the month-long London revival of the musical, which will play 39 performances. Jennifer Saunders will join her as Mother Superior. Whoopi is also producing the show, as she did with the original 2009 production, which played both the West End and Broadway.

“Yeah, the original Deloris is back. A little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there,” Whoopi said in the promo video for the event. The production will run from July 29 to August 30.