Whoopi Goldberg To Star In ‘Sister Act’ Musical!

Whoopi Goldberg is reprising her legendary starring role in Sister Act. The 63-year-old is heading to London in the summer of 2020 to get back in the habit for a revival of the 2009 musical based on the beloved 1992 film of the same name.
Whoopi originated the role of Deloris Van Cartier, a Vegas lounge singer who hides out as a nun in a convent after witnessing a murder. Deloris befriends the nuns and shakes up their lives via song.
Whoopi will reprise her role in the month-long London revival of the musical, which will play 39 performances. Jennifer Saunders will join her as Mother Superior. Whoopi is also producing the show, as she did with the original 2009 production, which played both the West End and Broadway.
“Yeah, the original Deloris is back. A little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there,” Whoopi said in the promo video for the event. The production will run from July 29 to August 30.
1 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Once the Oscar winner recovered, she pledged to take some things off her plate and to slow down. “I'm good. I don't do half the stuff I was doing in terms of work,” she said on The View after she returned.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
Whoopi and her Sister Act cast members reunited on The View in 2017 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved film.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes all joined her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes all joined her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
They performed “I Will Follow Him” from the film. It was the first time they’d reunited since filming the movie.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Whoopi also did a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, where Deloris leads a high school choir. Lauryn Hill joined her in the flick.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
It’s not clear how much time Whoopi will take off from The View to perform in London, but she’ll definitely miss a large portion of the summer of 2020.
Photo credit: AFFI/Shutterstock
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Once the Oscar winner recovered, she pledged to take some things off her plate and to slow down. “I'm good. I don't do half the stuff I was doing in terms of work,” she said on The View after she returned.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Whoopi and her Sister Act cast members reunited on The View in 2017 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved film.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes all joined her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes all joined her.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
They performed “I Will Follow Him” from the film. It was the first time they’d reunited since filming the movie.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Whoopi also did a sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, where Deloris leads a high school choir. Lauryn Hill joined her in the flick.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
It’s not clear how much time Whoopi will take off from The View to perform in London, but she’ll definitely miss a large portion of the summer of 2020.
Photo credit: AFFI/Shutterstock