Tyga Schools Kim Kardashian On How To Correctly Spell Kyoto!
Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney have returned from their Tokyo trip, but in between battling jetlag the Keeping up with the Kardashian star has been updating her Instagram account with pictures from their mini vacation.
Kim posted this picture of herself on Tuesday, captioning it “Train station in Keyoto,” and Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was quick to call her out on her spelling error.
“KYOTO*,” the rapper corrected who’s latest album is actually titled Kyoto and was released last month.
As readers know, Kylie recently welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott after officially calling it quits with the “Rack City” rapper last year in April.
Fans were quick to conclude that Tyga was being petty and still bitter over Kylie moving on, but others felt that his choice to correct Kim’s spelling was very matter of fact.
What do you think about Tyga correcting Kim’s spelling? Let us know in the comments.