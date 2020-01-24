Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Been Struggling With An Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is talking about her struggles with an eating disorder for the very first time. The 30-year-old pop star made the confession during her new documentary, Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 24, and hits Netflix on Friday, January 31.

In the film, the “Speak Now” singer said, “It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day.” She explained that in the past she had seen “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.” Taylor added, “It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it.”

The Cats star opened up to Variety about her decision to finally discuss her eating disorder in the film. “I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years,” she said, explaining that she decided to talk about it because she trusted director Lana Wilson to tell the story the right way.