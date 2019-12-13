Star Magazine logo

Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Cyndi Lauper

Stunners

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys & More

The biggest names in the industry were honored.

By ,

Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Cyndi Lauper

Credit: INSTARImages (3)

The 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday, December 12, brought out some of the music industry’s brightest stars for a night of celebration. Taylor Swift was named the first ever Woman of the Decade and she used her speech to call out “toxic male privilege” in the industry in general and manager Scooter Braun in particular.

“Have you ever heard someone say about a male artist, ‘I really like his songs, but there’s something about him I don’t like’? No, that criticism is reserved for us,” the singer, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, said during her acceptance speech. She also called out “the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it’s real estate, or an app, or a shoe line.”

Meanwhile Billie Eilish took home the Woman of the Year honor, while Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Meghan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlile and Rosalia all received honors as well. Also in attendance were celebs like Jameela Jamil, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Hayley Kiyoko and Maggie Rogers.

See all the amazing looks from the night!

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys & More
Taylor looked fierce in a navy blue jumpsuit that featured delicate gold chains around her neck and waist. She paired the look with sky-high heels and pulled her hair back in a simple braid.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lauren presented the Rising Star honor to Rosalia, 26. The singer wore a dramatic, architectural white gown with cutouts.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Her former Fifth Harmony band member Lauren, 23, wore white pants with a flowing train.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Alicia, 38, rocked a purple pantsuit with a huge ruffle. She wore a matching purple bra top underneath. The “Girl On Fire” singer took home the Impact honor.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Cyndi, 66, rocked a bright yellow mohawk on the carpet. She paired a black mini dress with a super long red robe with dramatic sleeves.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Billie, 17, wore a chunky, khaki coat with matching shorts and sneakers. The focal point of the look was her iconic green and black hair.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Nicki, 37, skipped the red carpet but posed with the “Bad Guy” singer inside. She wore a dramatic black gown with lace sleeves and a plunging neckline. During her acceptance speech, she took time to honor rapper Juice WLRD, who died this weekend at the age of 21.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Megan, 24, was given the Powerhouse award. She wore a sparkling black crop top with a matching scarf.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Normani looked incredible in a tropical print suit that perfectly hugged all her curves. The 23-year-old presented Nicki with her Game Changer award.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Brandi, 38, looked sharp in a pinstripe suit with a huge flower on the lapel and a patterned shirt. She received the Trailblazer award.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“The Story” singer accepted her award from Maggie, 25, who wore a groovy pair of red flare pants with an oversized, sheer purple shirt.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Hayley, 28, looked Christmas party ready in a funky white minidress with green polka dots.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jameela, 33, wore a pajama-inspired silk pantsuit in light orange.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Comments

