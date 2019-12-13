Billboard Women In Music 2019 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys & More

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday, December 12, brought out some of the music industry’s brightest stars for a night of celebration. Taylor Swift was named the first ever Woman of the Decade and she used her speech to call out “toxic male privilege” in the industry in general and manager Scooter Braun in particular.

“Have you ever heard someone say about a male artist, ‘I really like his songs, but there’s something about him I don’t like’? No, that criticism is reserved for us,” the singer, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, said during her acceptance speech. She also called out “the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it’s real estate, or an app, or a shoe line.”

Meanwhile Billie Eilish took home the Woman of the Year honor, while Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Meghan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlile and Rosalia all received honors as well. Also in attendance were celebs like Jameela Jamil, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Hayley Kiyoko and Maggie Rogers.

See all the amazing looks from the night!