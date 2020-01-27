Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Child Rape

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter. On Monday, January 27, a Long Island judge handed down the sentence to the 41-year-old, blaming him for “ruining” his former stepdaughter’s life.

Jelani was convicted on charges of predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child back in 2017. The guilty verdict came two years after he was first arrested in 2015.

On Monday, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald slammed Jelani for abusing the girl. He said that it’s his “view is that you ruined this child.” The judge said, “You raped this child. You raped her over and over again.”

The victim’s brother witnessed Jelani assaulting his sister and told school officials.