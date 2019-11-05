Heartbreaking Truth: Tallulah Willis Says She 'Didn’t Know' Mom Demi Moore Well Until Recently

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Demi Moore now has a close relationship with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, but that hasn’t always been the case. Tallulah, 25, admitted in a new interview that for a very long time she found her mom to be “intimidating” and that she didn’t know much about her.

Demi, 56, Rumer, 31, and Tallulah sat down on Facebook’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones to talk about Demi’s recent memoir, Inside Out. Tallulah explained that reading the book and finally learning about her mom’s past helped her grow closer to the Ghost star.

“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” she explained. “And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.” Demi and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000.