Heartbreaking Truth: Tallulah Willis Says She 'Didn’t Know' Mom Demi Moore Well Until Recently

Demi Moore now has a close relationship with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, but that hasn’t always been the case. Tallulah, 25, admitted in a new interview that for a very long time she found her mom to be “intimidating” and that she didn’t know much about her.
Demi, 56, Rumer, 31, and Tallulah sat down on Facebook’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones to talk about Demi’s recent memoir, Inside Out. Tallulah explained that reading the book and finally learning about her mom’s past helped her grow closer to the Ghost star.
“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” she explained. “And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.” Demi and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000.
Demi explained that she doesn’t “believe in archaeological digs, emotional archaeological digs, for just the purpose of digging,” which kept her from sharing with her daughters.
“I don’t think my mom was raised, she was forged,” Tallulah said. “You know, like, she was made. And the strength that comes from that is intimidating, and it’s scary.”
In the memoir, which came out in September, Demi claimed that she was raped by a man who paid her mom $500
to be alone with her. She was just 15 at the time. A few years later, she left home all alone to pursue a career in Hollywood, despite her lack of acting experience.
Tallulah confessed that, though she was intimidated by her mom, mostly she looked up to her. “I think we deified her,” she said, and Rumer nodded her agreement. “I think she was this larger than life being, and she was — I mean, I’m completely obsessed with her. Like I love her more than anything.”
In the episode, Tallulah also talked about how she began drinking when she was just 14 and claimed that at 15 she “almost died from alcohol poisoning.”
Eventually, Rumer and Scout, 28, encouraged her to move back home with Demi and seek treatment. That decision brought the family back together.
