See The Photos From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Star-Studded No Makeup Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow had a special “no makeup” dinner party to celebrate her famous friends and their natural beauty. Celebrities including Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Kate Hudson were in attendance at the special event.
Gwyneth, 47, wrote under a photo of herself, Demi and Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant, “About last night… had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow.”
In another Instagram post, she wrote, “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow.”
The Avengers actress wore a nude Oscar de la Renta dress for the festivities.
Rumer, 31, and Demi, 57, looked like sisters in their makeup free looks. Rumer wore a green skirt with a multicolored crop top. Demi opted for black pants with a loose white top.
Demi wrote on Instagram, “What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy. Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening! #goopglow.”
Kate, 40, wore a silky floral maxi dress that showed off her post-baby body.
Alexandra, 47, wore a long, loose black dress. The 47-year-old went public with her relationship with Keanu, 55, in 2019.
Other attendees included Samantha Ronson, Rachel Zoe and Erin Foster.
Rachel, 48, shared on Instagram, “OK so for those who know me, you know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5 minute #makeup face on. Well last night our favorite #natural beauty @gwynethpaltrow held an intimate very empowering girls dinner asking us to come totally makeup free.. I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie 😳 and here I am fully exposed 😂 ..Thank you my friend for encouraging confidence in being our most natural selves at every age. ❤️ you GP #goopglow #aboutlastnight #girlfriends.”
Gwyneth served her guests king salmon steaks, chicken with roast grapes, long-cooked kale and sweet potato frites. For dessert, they had mini citrus cakes and enjoyed Ketel One botanical spritz cocktails.
