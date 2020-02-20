See The Photos From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Star-Studded No Makeup Dinner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow had a special “no makeup” dinner party to celebrate her famous friends and their natural beauty. Celebrities including Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Kate Hudson were in attendance at the special event.

Gwyneth, 47, wrote under a photo of herself, Demi and Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant, “About last night… had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow.”

In another Instagram post, she wrote, “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow.”

The Avengers actress wore a nude Oscar de la Renta dress for the festivities.