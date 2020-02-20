Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Kate Hudson and Tom Cruise

Mission Impossible

Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Scaled A Fence To Crash Her Party

The actress said she and her brother would hold legendary celebrations.

By ,

Kate Hudson and Tom Cruise

Credit: MEGA; INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Kate Hudson revealed that she once had a very famous party crasher — Tom Cruise — and that he showed up at her party by scaling a wall!

Kate, 40, and her brother Oliver Hudson were on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, February 20, to promote their podcast Sibling Revelry. The brother and sister were telling Ellen about the best parties they’d ever thrown at their parents’ house.

Apparently, Kate and Oliver, 43, would play host to huge gatherings when their parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell weren’t home to stop them. But one party got out of hand, with tons of people showing up who definitely hadn’t been invited.

“I’m standing at the door making sure that people who aren’t supposed to be at the party aren’t coming in — there’s like 400 people at my parents’ house,” Kate recalled, explaining that the tense situation brought out her “control freak” tendencies.

Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Scaled A Fence To Crash Her Party
1 of 7
Close gallery
“I’m kind of freaking out a little and I see someone scaling, literally scaling, an eight-foot gate at my parents’ house. They come off and they do a back handspring and pose and I’m about to yell at this guy, and it’s Tom Cruise,” the Bride Wars actress said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate welcomed her third child, Rani, in October 2019. She shares her with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tom wasn’t invited, but he told Kate that he “heard there was a party.” Ellen said, “So that’s how he gets everywhere — he just scales things.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Yes! He is Mission: Impossible! It’s wild,” Kate said, joking about Tom’s famous franchise.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate and Oliver announced their new podcast last year. In addition to talking about their relationship to each other, their parents and their brother Wyatt Russell on the podcast, they’ve also chatted with other famous sibling pairs.

Photo credit: MEGA

Guests have included Jimmy and Jonathan Kimmel, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Chelsea and Shoshanna Handler and Maddie and Zoey Deutch. Kate and Oliver also teased that they might get their mom Goldie, 74, on the mic for an episode, too.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate also has son Ryder, 16, with ex Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy.

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: , ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE