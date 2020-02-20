Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Scaled A Fence To Crash Her Party

Kate Hudson revealed that she once had a very famous party crasher — Tom Cruise — and that he showed up at her party by scaling a wall!
Kate, 40, and her brother Oliver Hudson were on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, February 20, to promote their podcast Sibling Revelry. The brother and sister were telling Ellen about the best parties they’d ever thrown at their parents’ house.
Apparently, Kate and Oliver, 43, would play host to huge gatherings when their parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell weren’t home to stop them. But one party got out of hand, with tons of people showing up who definitely hadn’t been invited.
“I’m standing at the door making sure that people who aren’t supposed to be at the party aren’t coming in — there’s like 400 people at my parents’ house,” Kate recalled, explaining that the tense situation brought out her “control freak” tendencies.
“I’m kind of freaking out a little and I see someone scaling, literally scaling, an eight-foot gate at my parents’ house. They come off and they do a back handspring and pose and I’m about to yell at this guy, and it’s Tom Cruise,” the Bride Wars actress said.
Tom wasn’t invited, but he told Kate that he “heard there was a party.” Ellen said, “So that’s how he gets everywhere — he just scales things.”
“Yes! He is Mission: Impossible! It’s wild,” Kate said, joking about Tom’s famous franchise.
Kate and Oliver announced their new podcast last year. In addition to talking about their relationship to each other, their parents and their brother Wyatt Russell on the podcast, they’ve also chatted with other famous sibling pairs.
Guests have included Jimmy
and Jonathan Kimmel
, Drew
and Jonathan Scott
, Chelsea
and Shoshanna Handler
and Maddie
and Zoey Deutch
. Kate and Oliver also teased that they might get their mom Goldie, 74
, on the mic for an episode, too.
Kate also has son Ryder, 16
, with ex Chris Robinson
, and son Bingham
, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy
.
