Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Scaled A Fence To Crash Her Party

Kate Hudson revealed that she once had a very famous party crasher — Tom Cruise — and that he showed up at her party by scaling a wall!

Kate, 40, and her brother Oliver Hudson were on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, February 20, to promote their podcast Sibling Revelry. The brother and sister were telling Ellen about the best parties they’d ever thrown at their parents’ house.

Apparently, Kate and Oliver, 43, would play host to huge gatherings when their parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell weren’t home to stop them. But one party got out of hand, with tons of people showing up who definitely hadn’t been invited.

“I’m standing at the door making sure that people who aren’t supposed to be at the party aren’t coming in — there’s like 400 people at my parents’ house,” Kate recalled, explaining that the tense situation brought out her “control freak” tendencies.