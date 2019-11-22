Goldie Hawn Shares Sweet Moment With Son Oliver On 74th Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goldie Hawn celebrated her 74th birthday with some adorable Instagram posts. Her son Oliver Hudson posted an amazing tribute to his mom.

Oliver, 43, shared a vintage photo of Goldie in a green bikini, covered in body paint. He wrote underneath, “Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!

He joked, “And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce back was all world.”

“I love you Ma! Keep saving the world!” he finished.

Goldie wrote a sweet reply to her son. “Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well!” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Oliver’s sister Kate also posted a photo of her mom with her baby daughter, Rani, 13 months. The 40-year-old actress wrote, “The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays ✨Happy Birthday beautiful Mama✨ @goldiehawn #HipHipHooray 💃.” Kate also has sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8.