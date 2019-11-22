Goldie Hawn Shares Sweet Moment With Son Oliver On 74th Birthday

Goldie Hawn celebrated her 74th birthday with some adorable Instagram posts. Her son Oliver Hudson posted an amazing tribute to his mom.
Oliver, 43, shared a vintage photo of Goldie in a green bikini, covered in body paint. He wrote underneath, “Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!
He joked, “And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce back was all world.”
“I love you Ma! Keep saving the world!” he finished.
Goldie wrote a sweet reply to her son. “Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well!” she wrote with a red heart emoji.
Oliver’s sister Kate also posted a photo of her mom with her baby daughter, Rani, 13 months. The 40-year-old actress wrote, “The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays ✨Happy Birthday beautiful Mama✨ @goldiehawn #HipHipHooray 💃.” Kate also has sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 8.
Oliver and Kate just announced that they’re starting their own podcast, Sibling Reverly. The show’s episodes are deep dives into sibling relationships and family dynamics, including their own.
Oliver recently starred in the ABC series Splitting Up Together. It ran for two seasons, but was canceled last year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He’s also starred in a handful for Christmas movies, including 2018’s The Christmas Chronicle
with Goldie’s partner Kurt Russell
and the 2016 Hallmark movie Journey Back To Christmas with Candace Cameron Bure
.
In addition to Kate and Oliver, Goldie also has son Wyatt with Kurt, 68. The 33-year-0ld is following his parents and siblings into acting and will soon appear in the new Marvel series The Falcon & The Winter Soldier.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
While Goldie has taken a step back from acting project in recent years, Kurt has kept going.
In addition to his role as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicle, in recent years he’s appeared in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, The Fate Of The Furious and The Hateful Eight.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
