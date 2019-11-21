Candace Cameron Bure Is Winter Chic As She Promotes New Hallmark Film

Candace Cameron Bure was spotted outside the Today show on Thursday, Noember 21, as she was promoting her new Hallmark Christmas film, Christmas Town.
The 43-year-old actress rocked the perfect winter outfit. She wore a black and white patterned skater skirt with a white sweater covered in black triangles. On top, she wore a beautiful yellow coat, which she wrapped around her shoulders. She finished the look with patterned tights and thigh high boots.
In Candace’s new film, she plays Lauren, a woman who leaves her life in Boston and stumbles upon Christmas Town. The movie, which premieres on December 1, also stars Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.
The former The View host is a staple of Hallmark Christmas content. She’s starred in films including Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, The Heart Of Christmas, Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, Journey Back To Christmas, Switched For Christmas and A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.
1 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
“I’m wearing my glasses because I’ve still been in tears all morning,” she told her fans on her Instagram Story. “It’s been a hard couple days.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“We are currently filming the fifth and final season of Fuller House. There will be no season 6. This is it,” Candace explained. “We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“I’m glad that so many of you have loved the show. It’s meant as much to us as it has to you guys,” she said, holding back tears. “We are going through a grieving process because we love where we are and the people we work with.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
“We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them,” she explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I’m wearing my glasses because I’ve still been in tears all morning,” she told her fans on her Instagram Story. “It’s been a hard couple days.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“We are currently filming the fifth and final season of Fuller House. There will be no season 6. This is it,” Candace explained. “We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I’m glad that so many of you have loved the show. It’s meant as much to us as it has to you guys,” she said, holding back tears. “We are going through a grieving process because we love where we are and the people we work with.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them,” she explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love,” she added.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages