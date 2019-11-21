Candace Cameron Bure Is Winter Chic As She Promotes New Hallmark Film

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Candace Cameron Bure was spotted outside the Today show on Thursday, Noember 21, as she was promoting her new Hallmark Christmas film, Christmas Town.

The 43-year-old actress rocked the perfect winter outfit. She wore a black and white patterned skater skirt with a white sweater covered in black triangles. On top, she wore a beautiful yellow coat, which she wrapped around her shoulders. She finished the look with patterned tights and thigh high boots.

In Candace’s new film, she plays Lauren, a woman who leaves her life in Boston and stumbles upon Christmas Town. The movie, which premieres on December 1, also stars Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick.

The former The View host is a staple of Hallmark Christmas content. She’s starred in films including Moonlight & Mistletoe, Let It Snow, The Heart Of Christmas, Christmas Detour, Christmas Under Wraps, Journey Back To Christmas, Switched For Christmas and A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.