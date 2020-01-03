Kate Hudson Reveals How Much She Weighs After Holiday Weight Gain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kate Hudson is opening up about her weight — and how unhappy she is with it! The Almost Famous star, 40, shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday, January 2, just how much she weighs post-holidays and how she’s planning to bring it back down to her goal weight.

“Got on the scale … I wasn’t impressed,” the mom of three admitted in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “But that’s okay, because I know how to do this.” The Bride Wars actress currently weighs 136 lbs. She speculated that some of that number is “mostly water.”

She continued, “I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number.”

Kate said that her ideal weight would be 125 lbs., so she’s setting that as her fitness goal for 2020. She pledged to share her plan to “stay on track” with her 11 million followers, saying, “I’m gonna bring you along on this ride.”