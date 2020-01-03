Kate Hudson Reveals How Much She Weighs After Holiday Weight Gain

Kate Hudson is opening up about her weight — and how unhappy she is with it! The Almost Famous star, 40, shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday, January 2, just how much she weighs post-holidays and how she’s planning to bring it back down to her goal weight.
“Got on the scale … I wasn’t impressed,” the mom of three admitted in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “But that’s okay, because I know how to do this.” The Bride Wars actress currently weighs 136 lbs. She speculated that some of that number is “mostly water.”
She continued, “I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number.”
Kate said that her ideal weight would be 125 lbs., so she’s setting that as her fitness goal for 2020. She pledged to share her plan to “stay on track” with her 11 million followers, saying, “I’m gonna bring you along on this ride.”
“This move seems remarkably out of step with what you promoted in your book Pretty Happy,” another added. “Disappointed that you’ve hitched your wagon to something that epitomizes the very worst about diet culture.”
But when she announced that she was joining WW in December 2018, not all her fans were happy with the news. Many slammed her in her Instagram comments.
“@ww is a wildly unethical company that profits off of people’s failure and hatred of their own bodies,” one person wrote. “Your participation in this is short-sighted at best and dangerous at worst.”
Others thought it was odd for someone who was already thin and who often posted photos of her workouts to become an ambassador for a diet program.
Kate also had sons Bingham, 8, and Ryder, 15. She’s been with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa since 2017.
