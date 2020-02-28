Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Regrets Her Role In ‘Shallow Hal’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow is expressing regret for her role in the film Shallow Hal. The 2001 romantic comedy saw Gwyneth, 47, play opposite Jack Black. His character, Hal, was shallow about women’s looks and was hypnotized to see women’s “inner beauty.” As a result, he fell in love with Rosemary, played by Gwyneth. He thought she was supermodel thin, not knowing she was actually fat, as shown in scenes in which Gwyneth wore a fat suit. The movie featured dozens of gags about her weight.

In a new video promoting her Netflix show, The Goop Lab, the Oscar-winning actress did a “BFF Test” with her “best friend” Kevin Keating. She said that he’s been her “right-hand man” for 10 years.

In the clip, Gwyneth asked him questions. First she asked about about the infamous “vagina” candle, and he admitted that it smelled good and agreed it was a “good feminist statement.”

Next she asked, “What is my favorite performance of mine?” He answered, “Grammys!” and Gwyneth was stunned he got it right.