Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Regrets Her Role In ‘Shallow Hal’

Gwyneth Paltrow is expressing regret for her role in the film Shallow Hal. The 2001 romantic comedy saw Gwyneth, 47, play opposite Jack Black. His character, Hal, was shallow about women’s looks and was hypnotized to see women’s “inner beauty.” As a result, he fell in love with Rosemary, played by Gwyneth. He thought she was supermodel thin, not knowing she was actually fat, as shown in scenes in which Gwyneth wore a fat suit. The movie featured dozens of gags about her weight.
In a new video promoting her Netflix show, The Goop Lab, the Oscar-winning actress did a “BFF Test” with her “best friend” Kevin Keating. She said that he’s been her “right-hand man” for 10 years.
In the clip, Gwyneth asked him questions. First she asked about about the infamous “vagina” candle, and he admitted that it smelled good and agreed it was a “good feminist statement.”
Next she asked, “What is my favorite performance of mine?” He answered, “Grammys!” and Gwyneth was stunned he got it right.
“Oh my god! You know what is so weird? I was literally thinking about that in the car on the way over and I think you’re right,” she said. In 2011, she performed “Forget You” with Cee Lo Green at the award show. She’d previously sang the song during a guest appearance on Glee.
“What is my least favorite performance?” Gwyneth asked next. “I would say it would be Shallow Hallow,” Kevin said, messing up the name of the film.
The Iron Man star nodded solemnly. “Exactly,” she said, then grimaced at the camera.
“I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me. I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that,” Kevin said, and Gwyneth cracked up laughing. “That was before your time. See what happened? Disaster,” she added.
Shallow Hal has been widely criticized for its numerous fat jokes, including scenes where Gwyneth’s character broke a chair, ate all the food, was too heavy for a car and sank a canoe.
When the movie came out, the Emma
actress claimed the experience made her feel sympathy for fat people
. She told W
magazine that the first time she wore the fat suit in public, “No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.”
She said it also helped her realize that “the clothes that they make for women that are overweight are horrible.” None of the clothes that she sells on her Goop website come in plus sizes.
