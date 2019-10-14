Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed For ‘Leanest Livable Weight’ Goal On Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is being slammed once again for questionable advice on her controversial blog, Goop. In a post called “Busting Diet Myths” that promised to be “supported by science,” a doctor advised readers to aim for achieving their “leanest livable weight.” Another doctor has slammed the advice, saying that it’s “dangerous” and encourages eating disorders.
In the post, Dr. Traci Mann wrote, “Your ‘leanest livable weight’ is the weight at the low end of your ‘set range.’ Your set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in, despite your efforts to escape it.” She advises that if you drop below this number, you’ll start to gain weight again.
“However, if you stay within your set range — at the lower end of it — you should be able to maintain that weight without your body making those negative changes,” she said.
She also laid out strategies for achieving this goal weight, though she admitted there’s no way to figure out just what the number is.
1 of 8
Dr. Giles Yeo slammed the blog post during an event in London on October 13.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
“It’s a silly idea because there is no clear way to determine what your leanest livable weight is,” he said, blasting Gwyneth’s enterprise as a whole.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“This is a dangerous suggestion, as many people will take it to mean they should be as thin as possible,” he said. “It is irresponsible because the idea is so open to misinterpretation, especially for young girls susceptible to eating disorders. The problem with many of Goop’s recommendations is that they are not based on science, but pseudoscience.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
“Goop is part of the reason that people have become afraid of eating,” he claimed. “We need to love our food, just eat less of it.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Dr. Mann defended her post, saying, “The phrase ‘leanest livable weight’ refers to the leanest weight you can be without doing any strict dieting or unhealthy behavior.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
The company had to pay $145,000 in a settlement over claims the site made over the benefits of “vaginal eggs.” They said the rose quartz and jade eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control.”
8 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dr. Giles Yeo slammed the blog post during an event in London on October 13.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It’s a silly idea because there is no clear way to determine what your leanest livable weight is,” he said, blasting Gwyneth’s enterprise as a whole.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“This is a dangerous suggestion, as many people will take it to mean they should be as thin as possible,” he said. “It is irresponsible because the idea is so open to misinterpretation, especially for young girls susceptible to eating disorders. The problem with many of Goop’s recommendations is that they are not based on science, but pseudoscience.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Goop is part of the reason that people have become afraid of eating,” he claimed. “We need to love our food, just eat less of it.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Dr. Mann defended her post, saying, “The phrase ‘leanest livable weight’ refers to the leanest weight you can be without doing any strict dieting or unhealthy behavior.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The company had to pay $145,000 in a settlement over claims the site made over the benefits of “vaginal eggs.” They said the rose quartz and jade eggs could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages