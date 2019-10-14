Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed For ‘Leanest Livable Weight’ Goal On Goop

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow is being slammed once again for questionable advice on her controversial blog, Goop. In a post called “Busting Diet Myths” that promised to be “supported by science,” a doctor advised readers to aim for achieving their “leanest livable weight.” Another doctor has slammed the advice, saying that it’s “dangerous” and encourages eating disorders.

In the post, Dr. Traci Mann wrote, “Your ‘leanest livable weight’ is the weight at the low end of your ‘set range.’ Your set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in, despite your efforts to escape it.” She advises that if you drop below this number, you’ll start to gain weight again.

“However, if you stay within your set range — at the lower end of it — you should be able to maintain that weight without your body making those negative changes,” she said.

She also laid out strategies for achieving this goal weight, though she admitted there’s no way to figure out just what the number is.