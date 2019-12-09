Gwyneth Paltrow Advertises Vibrator In New Christmas ‘Goop’ Ad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gwyneth Paltrow released a new commercial for her brand, Goop, and she used it to shill a very risqué product: a vibrator!

In the clip, Gwyneth, 47, did some traditional Christmas activities while a voice narrated. She wore glamorous outfits from Goop’s fashion line, G. Label. The jumpsuit she wore was $795, while one dress was $895.

The clip opened with her wrapping a present. She lit candles and turned on a vinyl record.

“The holidays are here. Because they never turn out how you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” the narrator said. “First, put on a record to set the mood. Oh yeah. Do everything in slow motion. Make this feeling last.”

Then she double-fisted martinis as she smiled once again for the camera. Later in the ad, she was stuffing stockings that hung by the fire — but it got quickly X-rated.

“Do something for others but don’t forget about number one,” the narrator said as the Avengers star went to slip a vibrator into a stocking. But then she changed her mind and kept it for herself.