Gwyneth Paltrow

Intimate

Gwyneth Paltrow Advertises Vibrator In New Christmas ‘Goop’ Ad

The actress promoted self-care.

By ,

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow released a new commercial for her brand, Goop, and she used it to shill a very risqué product: a vibrator!

In the clip, Gwyneth, 47, did some traditional Christmas activities while a voice narrated. She wore glamorous outfits from Goop’s fashion line, G. Label. The jumpsuit she wore was $795, while one dress was $895.

The clip opened with her wrapping a present. She lit candles and turned on a vinyl record.

“The holidays are here. Because they never turn out how you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” the narrator said. “First, put on a record to set the mood. Oh yeah. Do everything in slow motion. Make this feeling last.”

Then she double-fisted martinis as she smiled once again for the camera. Later in the ad, she was stuffing stockings that hung by the fire — but it got quickly X-rated.

“Do something for others but don’t forget about number one,” the narrator said as the Avengers star went to slip a vibrator into a stocking. But then she changed her mind and kept it for herself.

“Yes, that is a vibrator,” the narrator confirmed. The Goop online shop has a whole section where they sell sex toys and other bedroom items. One toy costs over $3,000, though most are under $100.

This isn’t the first time Goop has advertised something more X-rated. In the site’s 2019 “Ridiculous But Awesome Gift Guide,” they recommended a “Restraining Arts Kit.” They described the now-sold out kit as a “beginner’s guide to BDSM.” It cost $1,350.

Gwyneth will surely celebrate the holidays with her kids, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, and her husband, Brad Falchuk. The couple marked their first wedding anniversary this September.

In June of this year, the Oscar winner revealed that she and Brad, 48, actually didn’t live together.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said at the time, revealing that they were under the same roof just four days a week. She said her “intimacy coach” approved of the situation.

The Emma star was slammed by some for the admission. Meghan McCain called it “rich people stuff.” “The rent alone would be enough to make me angry,” she said.

Gwyneth and Brad finally moved in together this summer.

