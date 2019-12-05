Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Explains Why She Doesn’t Dye Her Hair

Keanu Reeves made headlines around the world when he and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant walked the red carpet together in November. Keanu, 55, and Alexandra, who works as an artist, had apparently been dating in secret for a year.
Alexandra, 46, also caught people’s eyes with her gray hair. Many people compared her to Helen Mirren because of the style. In a new Instagram post, Alexandra explained why she doesn’t dye her hair!
Alexandra posted a screenshot of an article whose headline read, “Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Hair Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women.” She wrote in the caption, “Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for [women] of color.”
She continued, “I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30s I let my hair turn ‘blonde.’”
“I love and support that every [women] can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if [women] are perishing from beauty standards... then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all [women]!” she concluded.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Keanu and Alexandra made their debut as a couple holding hands on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
But they’ve known each other for a long time, having collaborated on books in 2011 and 2016. Then, in 2017, they founded a publishing house together, X Artists’ Books.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Keanu has not had many public relationships. From 2004 to 2006, he was linked to Claire Forlani, but the Much Ado About Nothing actor maintained they were just friends.
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In 1999, the John Wick star began dating Jennifer Syme. Soon, they were expecting their first child, but their daughter was stillborn. Jennifer tragically died in a car accident in 2001.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock
After fans mistook Alexandra for Helen in photos, the 74-year-old actress talked about what a lovely comparison it was. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely,” Helen said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I do know Keanu very well,” she admitted. “He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So, she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
