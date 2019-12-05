Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Explains Why She Doesn’t Dye Her Hair

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Keanu Reeves made headlines around the world when he and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant walked the red carpet together in November. Keanu, 55, and Alexandra, who works as an artist, had apparently been dating in secret for a year.

Alexandra, 46, also caught people’s eyes with her gray hair. Many people compared her to Helen Mirren because of the style. In a new Instagram post, Alexandra explained why she doesn’t dye her hair!

Alexandra posted a screenshot of an article whose headline read, “Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Hair Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women.” She wrote in the caption, “Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for [women] of color.”

She continued, “I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30s I let my hair turn ‘blonde.’”