Tallulah Willis Undergoes Painful Tattoo Removal: ‘I was 20 and Impulsive’

Tallulah Willis revealed on Monday, February 24, that she was having one of her tattoos laser removed. The 26-year-old, who once said she had 28 tattoos, shared the news on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself in the doctor’s office. She had a large bandage on her left elbow, which she held up the camera. She also wore a bright green sweatshirt and a pink beanie.

She wrote in the caption, “TATTOOS [ARE] FUN [UNTIL] [THEY’RE] NOT.” She added, “Thankful that magic erasers for skeen exists @laseraway *disclaimer my arms are burning as deep as my ego, but it really does work.”

One person commented, “May I ask why you wanted to get them removed.” Tallulah wrote back, “I was 20 and impulsive and didn’t understand the word ‘permanent.’” That’s around the same time Tallulah went to rehab; she’s been sober since.

A few celebrities chimed in with comments about tattoos they regretted. Ireland Baldwin wrote, “Sign me up.” Ashley Greene said, “Girl! I’m in the same boat with my foot!”