Changing It Up

Tallulah Willis Undergoes Painful Tattoo Removal: ‘I was 20 and Impulsive’

Demi Moore’s daughter has dozens of pieces of ink, but one she didn’t want anymore.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages; Courtesy: Tallulah Willis/Instagram (inset)

Tallulah Willis revealed on Monday, February 24, that she was having one of her tattoos laser removed. The 26-year-old, who once said she had 28 tattoos, shared the news on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself in the doctor’s office. She had a large bandage on her left elbow, which she held up the camera. She also wore a bright green sweatshirt and a pink beanie.

She wrote in the caption, “TATTOOS [ARE] FUN [UNTIL] [THEY’RE] NOT.” She added, “Thankful that magic erasers for skeen exists @laseraway *disclaimer my arms are burning as deep as my ego, but it really does work.”

One person commented, “May I ask why you wanted to get them removed.” Tallulah wrote back, “I was 20 and impulsive and didn’t understand the word ‘permanent.’” That’s around the same time Tallulah went to rehab; she’s been sober since.

A few celebrities chimed in with comments about tattoos they regretted. Ireland Baldwin wrote, “Sign me up.” Ashley Greene said, “Girl! I’m in the same boat with my foot!”

Her sister Rumer Willis had some of her tattoos removed at the same office back in 2017. The 31-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time, “Feeling myself in these glasses @LaserAway thanks for zapping my tats #iwasyoungandcrazy #istilllovethem #laseraway.”
It’s not clear how many tattoos Tallulah began to remove this week. She told W magazine in 2016, “I have 28 and only regret one.”

She added, “Only a few of them have some deeper meaning for me, most of them just feel like little decor on the bod.”

“I can’t stop getting them, much to Mama’s chagrin,” she said, meaning mom Demi Moore. “My favorite one is on my right arm and it’s the head of a creature [sister Scout] and I collaborated on when we were on bored on an airplane”

“In my impulsive way, I decreed that I had to get it the moment we landed, which I did and thankfully it turned out pretty good,” she said at the time.

In November, Tallulah opened up about her relationship with Demi, 57. She said that she never felt close to her mom growing up and thought she was “intimidating.”

“I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past, and I think it always made me feel very far away from her,” she explained during an appearance on Red Table Talk. “And always made me feel like I didn’t know her very well. I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it.”

But she said that reading her mom’s 2019 book, Inside Out, helped her learn more about her mom and brought them closer.

