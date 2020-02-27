Sting Warns His Kids They Need To Make Their Own Money

Though Sting is a world famous singer and one of the world’s richest rock stars, the 68-year-old legend doesn’t give his kids financial handouts. The “Every Breath You Take” singer revealed that he told his children that they need to make their own money and support themselves.

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, has six children. He shares daughter Fuchsia Kate, 37, and son Joe, 43, with his ex-wife Frances Tomelty. He also has daughters Mickey, 36, and Eliot, 29, and sons Jake, 34, and Giacomo, 24, with his wife of 27 years, Trudie Styler.

“I never intended to be a dad,” the former Police frontman told People. “I became a dad by accident six times — that’s how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they’re remarkable human beings.”