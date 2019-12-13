Tori Spelling Admits She’s Not Great With Money After Years Of Financial Struggle

Tori Spelling is admitting that her money management skills leave a lot to be desired. In a new episode of her web series, Tori Tried and True, the BH90210 star confessed that she’s “not great” with money.
In the video, Tori, 46, was clearing up assumptions her fans have about her. Money quickly came up, since her and husband Dean McDermott’s financial struggles have often sparked headlines.
“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” Tori said. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money.” When Tori was 17, her dad Aaron Spelling cast her as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.
She continued, “Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”
1 of 8
“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” the former reality star explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
“I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own,” she added. She and Dean, 53, have five children together: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
As Star readers know, Tori and Dean have found themselves with some major debts. In October 2016, they were ordered to pay $87,594.55 to American Express Bank because of outstanding credit card bills.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
In August 2019, the bank filed a Writ of Execution to enforce the $88,391.25 the couple still owed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” the former reality star explained.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own,” she added. She and Dean, 53, have five children together: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
As Star readers know, Tori and Dean have found themselves with some major debts. In October 2016, they were ordered to pay $87,594.55 to American Express Bank because of outstanding credit card bills.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In August 2019, the bank filed a Writ of Execution to enforce the $88,391.25 the couple still owed.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages