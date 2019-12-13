Star Magazine logo

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and the kids

Coming Clean

Tori Spelling Admits She’s Not Great With Money After Years Of Financial Struggle

The ‘BH90210’ star said she’ll try to teach her kids better.

By ,

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Tori Spelling is admitting that her money management skills leave a lot to be desired. In a new episode of her web series, Tori Tried and True, the BH90210 star confessed that she’s “not great” with money.

In the video, Tori, 46, was clearing up assumptions her fans have about her. Money quickly came up, since her and husband Dean McDermott’s financial struggles have often sparked headlines.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” Tori said. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money.” When Tori was 17, her dad Aaron Spelling cast her as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She continued, “Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”

“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” the former reality star explained.

“I really want my kids to know that before they move out on their own,” she added. She and Dean, 53, have five children together: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.

As Star readers know, Tori and Dean have found themselves with some major debts. In October 2016, they were ordered to pay $87,594.55 to American Express Bank because of outstanding credit card bills.

In August 2019, the bank filed a Writ of Execution to enforce the $88,391.25 the couple still owed.

In November, RadarOnline.com reported that they also owe over one million dollars in taxes. City National Bank has also accused them of failing to pay back a $400,000 loan.

Tori did get some financial help this summer when BH90210, the reboot of the classic teen soap, aired. She received $70,000 per episode, plus an extra $15,000 per episode because she co-created the show with Jennie Garth.

However, the series was canceled after one season. The cast remains hopeful they can find a new home for it.

Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, has reportedly been unwilling to help her daughter out financially.

Comments

