Tori Spelling Admits She’s Not Great With Money After Years Of Financial Struggle

Tori Spelling is admitting that her money management skills leave a lot to be desired. In a new episode of her web series, Tori Tried and True, the BH90210 star confessed that she’s “not great” with money.

In the video, Tori, 46, was clearing up assumptions her fans have about her. Money quickly came up, since her and husband Dean McDermott’s financial struggles have often sparked headlines.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” Tori said. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money.” When Tori was 17, her dad Aaron Spelling cast her as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She continued, “Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”