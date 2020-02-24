Tori Spelling Says Her Oldest Kids Are Being Bullied

Tori Spelling is opening up about the bullying her oldest kids — Liam, 12, and Stella, 11 — have faced during school. The 90210 actress shared an emotional plea on Instagram, asking for support from her followers.

Tori, 46, shared a throwback photo of her son and daughter on Saturday, February 22. She wrote, “My two 1st born… they have been [through] so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves.”

She started by explaining what had happened to Stella, who was one years old when the photo was taken. She wrote, “Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime.”

Tori continued, “Her old school in Encino, we were told she [was] acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids.”