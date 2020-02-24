Tori Spelling is opening up about the bullying her oldest kids — Liam, 12, and Stella, 11 — have faced during school. The 90210 actress shared an emotional plea on Instagram, asking for support from her followers.
Tori, 46, shared a throwback photo of her son and daughter on Saturday, February 22. She wrote, “My two 1st born… they have been [through] so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves.”
She started by explaining what had happened to Stella, who was one years old when the photo was taken. She wrote, “Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime.”
Tori continued, “Her old school in Encino, we were told she [was] acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids.”
Tori Spelling Says Her Oldest Kids Are Being Bullied
“We then moved kiddos to another school. One that professed feelings and kindness as a priority,” Tori wrote. “This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.). This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done.”
Tori then talked about the longterm impact this has had on her oldest daughter with husband Dean McDermott. She wrote about Stella, “She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower [other] girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”
Then Tori talked about Liam, who was two years old in the photo she shared. She said, “He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated’ & lazy. Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case.”
5 of 8
She wrote, “He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”
Tori added, “Was hesitant to post this [because] as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have 😢#worriedmomma.” Tori and Dean, 53, also have daughter Hattie, 8, and sons Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.
7 of 8
Many of Tori’s fans left their support in the comments. One wrote, “Celebs or not this shouldn’t be tolerated in any school!” Another added, “You are brave for posting, advocating for your kids.”
She claimed, “This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too. So, they won.”
“We then moved kiddos to another school. One that professed feelings and kindness as a priority,” Tori wrote. “This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.). This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done.”
Tori then talked about the longterm impact this has had on her oldest daughter with husband Dean McDermott. She wrote about Stella, “She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower [other] girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”
Then Tori talked about Liam, who was two years old in the photo she shared. She said, “He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated’ & lazy. Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case.”
She wrote, “He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Tori added, “Was hesitant to post this [because] as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have 😢#worriedmomma.” Tori and Dean, 53, also have daughter Hattie, 8, and sons Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.
Many of Tori’s fans left their support in the comments. One wrote, “Celebs or not this shouldn’t be tolerated in any school!” Another added, “You are brave for posting, advocating for your kids.”