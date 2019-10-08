Tori Spelling shared a heartfelt social media post about her stepson Jack McDermott for his 21st birthday. In the message on Instagram, she explained how she and husband Dean McDermott’s son from his first marriage finally bonded when he came out of the closet at age 17.
Tori, 46, began the post, “Ok I’m gonna embarrass you for a second @thejackmonty … I’ve known this guy since he was almost 7.” In the accompanying photo, she and Jack posed in bathing suits on a couch.
“I loved when we met [because] he had no idea who I was,” she continued. “And, I don’t mean Tori Spelling, but the woman his dad was dating.” She wrote that Jack was “going [through] so much” because Dean, now 52, was divorcing Jack’s mom, Mary Jo Eustace. Dean cheated on Mary Jo with Tori after they met on a movie set in 2006.
Tori continued, “When [Jack and I] met we bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek, and video games. He called me Teri. And I didn’t correct him [because] I loved that he had his own perception of me.”
‘Proud’ Tori Spelling Pays Tribute To Gay Stepson Jack On His Birthday
She reminisced about watching Jack grow up, helping him with homework and Halloween costumes and playing with him.
“And, I then remember the years as I watched this young boy grow to be a preteen and a teen and try to figure out his role in our blended family,” the BH90210 star continued. She and Dean have five kids together: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn 6, and Beau, 2.
“Then came years of awkwardness. He was quiet. I was quiet. It was new to me and I never wanted to push my role in his life,” Tori remembered.
“And, then he came out. I was so proud of his confidence. He was who he was and he was proud of it,” Tori wrote. “And, then we bonded again. We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other.”
“He’s 21 today,” Tori said. “I’m so proud of the amazing human he is. He is so smart, kind, funny, unique, sweet, confident, and driven. His scream, smile, and laugh are contagious and his style is fierce. He makes no apologies for who he is.”
“And who he uniquely is ... Is Jack Montgomery McDermott. Someone who is an inspiration. Someone who has overcome many challenges [throughout] his young life and comes out on top no matter what. You are a fighter and a beautiful human @thejackmonty,” she concluded.
Dean opened up about his son on a recent episode of his podcast, Daddy Issues. “My son Jack is gay … he’s this beautiful, 6-foot-4, beautiful Adonis,” he said. He revealed that Jack lives in San Francisco, where he studies graphic design.
