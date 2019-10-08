‘Proud’ Tori Spelling Pays Tribute To Gay Stepson Jack On His Birthday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling shared a heartfelt social media post about her stepson Jack McDermott for his 21st birthday. In the message on Instagram, she explained how she and husband Dean McDermott’s son from his first marriage finally bonded when he came out of the closet at age 17.

Tori, 46, began the post, “Ok I’m gonna embarrass you for a second @thejackmonty … I’ve known this guy since he was almost 7.” In the accompanying photo, she and Jack posed in bathing suits on a couch.

“I loved when we met [because] he had no idea who I was,” she continued. “And, I don’t mean Tori Spelling, but the woman his dad was dating.” She wrote that Jack was “going [through] so much” because Dean, now 52, was divorcing Jack’s mom, Mary Jo Eustace. Dean cheated on Mary Jo with Tori after they met on a movie set in 2006.

Tori continued, “When [Jack and I] met we bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek, and video games. He called me Teri. And I didn’t correct him [because] I loved that he had his own perception of me.”