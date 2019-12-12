Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Seemingly Posts Angry Rant About Baby Mama Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s war of words with baby mama Jen Harley is still going. Last week, Jen, 32, posted about Ronnie and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on Instagram, and on Thursday, December 12, Ronnie, 34, struck back with a huge rant of his own.
The Jersey Shore star did not mention Jen by name. He wrote in one slide, “I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies.” The former couple share daughter Ariana Sky, 20 months.
He continued, “I am standing up for myself & my daughter and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. Upset because I’ve moved on with my life. I refuse to be bullied!!!”
1 of 7
“I am a great father, an amazing person! I’ve been harassed for the last 2 weeks, people I care about being harassed having fake stories made up! Enough is enough! [Let] the world know the truth!!” he said, apparently referencing the accusations Jen made about Nicole, 32, being a “bully.”
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
In another Story, he wrote, “All I have ever done is provide for my family, and try to give a life to them I never had. I won’t let a sick person [use] the fact that I admitted to being depressed and emotionally broken to a point [where] I needed help!” That seemed to be a reference to his trip to rehab
earlier this year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
4 of 7
I am choosing to take my life back! Some people just don’t want to give it back, they need that control of abuse. Well not anymore!!! The truth will set us all free!!” he wrote.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
In another message, he wrote, “I didn’t even want to stoop to this pathetic level of instability. But how many fake articles can one person wake up to? How many fake lies can one person deal with that my daughter will have to head? How much emotional abuse, mental control can one person tolerate?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
He concluded, “I’m sticking up for myself, my daughter and the people in my life that this mentally unstable person has been harassing and threatening!!”
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
Ron was arrested on October 4
when he was accused of assaulting Jen and wielding a knife. In November, he plead not guilty
to charges of corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I am a great father, an amazing person! I’ve been harassed for the last 2 weeks, people I care about being harassed having fake stories made up! Enough is enough! [Let] the world know the truth!!” he said, apparently referencing the accusations Jen made about Nicole, 32, being a “bully.”
In another Story, he wrote, “All I have ever done is provide for my family, and try to give a life to them I never had. I won’t let a sick person [use] the fact that I admitted to being depressed and emotionally broken to a point [where] I needed help!” That seemed to be a reference to his trip to rehab
earlier this year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
I am choosing to take my life back! Some people just don’t want to give it back, they need that control of abuse. Well not anymore!!! The truth will set us all free!!” he wrote.
In another message, he wrote, “I didn’t even want to stoop to this pathetic level of instability. But how many fake articles can one person wake up to? How many fake lies can one person deal with that my daughter will have to head? How much emotional abuse, mental control can one person tolerate?”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He concluded, “I’m sticking up for myself, my daughter and the people in my life that this mentally unstable person has been harassing and threatening!!”
Ron was arrested on October 4
when he was accused of assaulting Jen and wielding a knife. In November, he plead not guilty
to charges of corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats.
Photo credit: INSTARImages