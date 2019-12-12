Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Seemingly Posts Angry Rant About Baby Mama Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s war of words with baby mama Jen Harley is still going. Last week, Jen, 32, posted about Ronnie and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on Instagram, and on Thursday, December 12, Ronnie, 34, struck back with a huge rant of his own.

The Jersey Shore star did not mention Jen by name. He wrote in one slide, “I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies.” The former couple share daughter Ariana Sky, 20 months.

He continued, “I am standing up for myself & my daughter and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. Upset because I’ve moved on with my life. I refuse to be bullied!!!”