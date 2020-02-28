2 Charges Dropped In Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Domestic Violence Case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s domestic violence case has a major update. The Jersey Shore star, 34, had two of the seven charges he was facing dropped by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Ronnie was facing seven misdemeanor charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident with his on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley in Los Angeles on October 4.

That night, cops responded to a call of a “battery in progress.” The Bronx native was accused of physically assaulting Jen, 32. He also allegedly locked himself in the house with their daughter Ariana Sky, now 22 months. Ron was accused of carrying a knife during the incident.

Ronnie was arrested and banned from coming within 100 yards of Jen. The restraining order was lifted a week later.