2 Charges Dropped In Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s domestic violence case has a major update. The Jersey Shore star, 34, had two of the seven charges he was facing dropped by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
Ronnie was facing seven misdemeanor charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident with his on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley in Los Angeles on October 4.
That night, cops responded to a call of a “battery in progress.” The Bronx native was accused of physically assaulting Jen, 32. He also allegedly locked himself in the house with their daughter Ariana Sky, now 22 months. Ron was accused of carrying a knife during the incident.
Ronnie was arrested and banned from coming within 100 yards of Jen. The restraining order was lifted a week later.
Ronnie was charged with corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest and criminal threats. Prosecutors have now agreed to drop the weapons and criminal threats charges.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“The facts and circumstances relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and actually incorrect,” the reality star’s attorney Scott Leemon told a site. “The City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
In January, Ronnie filed a restraining order against Jen. He claimed he was “viciously” assaulted by his ex “while he was sleeping.” The order of protection was in effect until February 25.
Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Ronnie’s attorney previously said that his attempts at a plea deal
have been “further complicated” by Jen making “monetary demands” to settle a potential civil case that she intends to file.
A judge also ordered at a February 11 hearing that Ronnie stop trying to contact Jen.
