Jen Harley‘s boyfriend, Joe, spoke out after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s recent arrest for domestic violence.

In a since-delete Instagram Story post, per In Touch, Joe shared a petition on Monday, April 26, to have the MTV star, 35, fired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Everyone please go sign the petition to have Ronnie fired,” the post read. “His victims shouldn’t have to see his face plastered to your television screens any longer.”

News broke on April 22 that Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles on April 22 following an alleged incident. At the time, In Touch confirmed that he was released after posting a $100,000 bond. The reality TV personality, for his part, shared his own message on Instagram Stories following his arrest.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends!” he shared on Monday, April 26. “Thank you for being by my [side] the last few week[s]. I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when you’re down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t!”

Jen and Ronnie, who split in September 2019, share daughter Ariana Skye.