Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twerks & Pole Dances At The Strip Club: Watch

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star let loose.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a very good time when she visited a strip club with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates. The 32-year-old jumped up on the main stage and tried her hand at pole dancing. She even twerked on top of a garbage can!

Nicole, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick all hit up the Jersey Shore strip club Centerfolds during their daytime hours. That means the cast basically had the club — and the strippers — all to themselves.

“I enjoy strip clubs, I love a good stripper. So Pauly, gimme some singles!” Snooki told the camera. She danced, cheered the women on, and used the dollar bills to “make it rain.”

“The strip club is fun because the girls are actually hot, we kind of have the place to ourselves, and like a twerking stripper solves most problems in life,” Vinny, 32, explained.

But Deena, 33, wasn’t exactly a strip club expert. “Most people make it rain, slap a**es, but Deena's so proper and … like a mom, she's just like handing strippers money,” Vinny said. Footage showed Deena kindly handing them money. “I think you’re so pretty,” she told one of the women as she gave her cash.

Then Pauly, 39, got on the mic and tried to goad Vinny into hitting the stage. The so-called keto guido had recently starred in the Chippendales show in Las Vegas, showing off his fit physique.
But Vinny was too embarrassed and refused. Snooki took the chance to hop on stage instead. She rolled around and lifted her leg before she started dancing on the pole.

“Snooki is feeling it right now. This is the Snooki I’ve been missing,” Pauly said. “Excuse me, miss? How long have you worked here?” he asked her, jokingly.

Then Snooki started twerking on a trash can. “Only in Jersey do you twerk on trash cans in a strip club,” Vinyl joked. “Nicole’s dancing, Deena is giving out money. We’re having a meatball day in the strip club and it’s fun.”

Snooki recently announced that this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered on February 27, will be her last. She told Us Weekly, “In general it’s very hard for me, especially after [having] Angelo.” She gave birth to her third child in Mary 2019.

“Because having the three kids and really only [my husband,] Jionni [LaValle], helping out, it’s just not easy,” she explained. “I feel like when I’m filming and I’m trying to do the show and then a kid’s crying or a kid’s sick, it’s just not easy for me. And then I don’t want to be there and I want to be home being a mom.”

“Even though it’s a short period of time, it’s just very hard for me,” she admitted. “There were a lot of things that went into my decision but I just feel like for me as a mother and as a person, I just needed to make the right decision for me. My kids come first.”

