Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twerks & Pole Dances At The Strip Club: Watch

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a very good time when she visited a strip club with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates. The 32-year-old jumped up on the main stage and tried her hand at pole dancing. She even twerked on top of a garbage can!

Nicole, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick all hit up the Jersey Shore strip club Centerfolds during their daytime hours. That means the cast basically had the club — and the strippers — all to themselves.

“I enjoy strip clubs, I love a good stripper. So Pauly, gimme some singles!” Snooki told the camera. She danced, cheered the women on, and used the dollar bills to “make it rain.”

“The strip club is fun because the girls are actually hot, we kind of have the place to ourselves, and like a twerking stripper solves most problems in life,” Vinny, 32, explained.