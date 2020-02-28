Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twerks & Pole Dances At The Strip Club: Watch

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a very good time when she visited a strip club with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates. The 32-year-old jumped up on the main stage and tried her hand at pole dancing. She even twerked on top of a garbage can!
Nicole, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick all hit up the Jersey Shore strip club Centerfolds during their daytime hours. That means the cast basically had the club — and the strippers — all to themselves.
“I enjoy strip clubs, I love a good stripper. So Pauly, gimme some singles!” Snooki told the camera. She danced, cheered the women on, and used the dollar bills to “make it rain.”
“The strip club is fun because the girls are actually hot, we kind of have the place to ourselves, and like a twerking stripper solves most problems in life,” Vinny, 32, explained.
But Deena, 33, wasn’t exactly a strip club expert. “Most people make it rain, slap a**es, but Deena's so proper and … like a mom, she's just like handing strippers money,” Vinny said. Footage showed Deena kindly handing them money. “I think you’re so pretty,” she told one of the women as she gave her cash.
But Vinny was too embarrassed and refused. Snooki took the chance to hop on stage instead. She rolled around and lifted her leg before she started dancing on the pole.
“Snooki is feeling it right now. This is the Snooki I’ve been missing,” Pauly said. “Excuse me, miss? How long have you worked here?” he asked her, jokingly.
Then Snooki started twerking on a trash can. “Only in Jersey do you twerk on trash cans in a strip club,” Vinyl joked. “Nicole’s dancing, Deena is giving out money. We’re having a meatball day in the strip club and it’s fun.”
“Because having the three kids and really only [my husband,] Jionni
[LaValle
], helping out, it’s just not easy,” she explained. “I feel like when I’m filming and I’m trying to do the show and then a kid’s crying
or a kid’s sick, it’s just not easy for me. And then I don’t want to be there and I want to be home being a mom.”
“Even though it’s a short period of time, it’s just very hard for me,” she admitted. “There were a lot of things that went into my decision but I just feel like for me as a mother and as a person, I just needed to make the right decision for me. My kids come first.”
