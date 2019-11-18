Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Reveal She Suffered A Miscarriage

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, are speaking out about the heartbreaking miscarriage she recently suffered. The Jersey Shore stars appeared on ABC to talk about the sad turn of events.
Mike, 37, was released from prison in September after serving eight months in federal prison for tax fraud. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 1, immediately began to try to start their family when he returned to their house.
“The night he came home we actually conceived,” Lauren, 34, revealed on Monday, November 18. “And then at about six and a half, seven weeks I miscarried.”
“It was heart-wrenching,” she said. Lauren and the Situation met in college and dated for three years. They broke up before he started appearing on Jersey Shore and reconnected when the reality show went off the air.
“When we found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all of these challenges for years, and that it was our time and it was our blessing,” she explained.
“It was hard. It was really difficult,” Lauren admitted.
She said the couple has relied on God to help carry them thought. “If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here,” Lauren said.
The couple also explained why they decided to go public with their loss. “I didn't want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process,” Lauren said.
Sara Haines agreed it was important to open up about this. “I think what you're doing is so important,” the former The View host said. “Good things will come, but it helps to have someone say in your darkest time, ‘Don't worry. you're not alone’ and somebody is hearing that today.”
In November 2018 after their wedding, Mike told Us Weekly
about how much they wanted to have a baby.
“We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” he said at the time. “We would love a boy first. We’re excited for little Situations!”
“We like chaos and a busy, loud home,” Lauren added. “I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious.”
