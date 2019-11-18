Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Reveal She Suffered A Miscarriage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, are speaking out about the heartbreaking miscarriage she recently suffered. The Jersey Shore stars appeared on ABC to talk about the sad turn of events.

Mike, 37, was released from prison in September after serving eight months in federal prison for tax fraud. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 1, immediately began to try to start their family when he returned to their house.

“The night he came home we actually conceived,” Lauren, 34, revealed on Monday, November 18. “And then at about six and a half, seven weeks I miscarried.”

“It was heart-wrenching,” she said. Lauren and the Situation met in college and dated for three years. They broke up before he started appearing on Jersey Shore and reconnected when the reality show went off the air.

“When we found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all of these challenges for years, and that it was our time and it was our blessing,” she explained.