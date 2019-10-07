Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered To Stay Away From Jen Harley After Kidnapping Arrest: Report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been ordered to stay away from Jen Harley under an emergency protective order, according to a report. The Jersey Shore star was arrested on October 4 for alleged kidnapping after police responded to a “battery in progress.”
Ron, 33, reportedly has to stay 100 yards away from Jen, with whom he shares daughter Ariana, 18 months. He also cannot go to their Las Vegas home. If he needs to collect items from the house, he has to be escorted by police.
The order ends on October 11, which will be one week after Rob was originally arrested. Jen can still pursue a temporary restraining order against him to cover future dates.
The order reportedly does not prevent Ronnie from seeing his daughter.
As Star readers know, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the address where Ron and Jen were staying in L.A. last week. Police confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple was “involved in some kind of physical altercation.”
Ron was “uncooperative” with officers on the scene. “Officers had to use a taser, so a minor use of force occurred,” the cops confirmed.
That day, he was arrested and booked into the system on kidnapping charges. Bail was set at $100,000 and he was released later that day.
Just hours before the incident, Ronnie discussed he and Jen’s tumultuous relationship with Us Weekly
. “Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”
The couple first met in 2017 and have broken up and reconciled many times since. They welcomed Ariana in April 2018.
Ronnie also went to rehab earlier this year
. “I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he told Us Weekly
when he was released in February.
“Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter,” Ronnie said at the time.
