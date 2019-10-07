Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered To Stay Away From Jen Harley After Kidnapping Arrest: Report

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been ordered to stay away from Jen Harley under an emergency protective order, according to a report. The Jersey Shore star was arrested on October 4 for alleged kidnapping after police responded to a “battery in progress.”

Ron, 33, reportedly has to stay 100 yards away from Jen, with whom he shares daughter Ariana, 18 months. He also cannot go to their Las Vegas home. If he needs to collect items from the house, he has to be escorted by police.

The order ends on October 11, which will be one week after Rob was originally arrested. Jen can still pursue a temporary restraining order against him to cover future dates.

The order reportedly does not prevent Ronnie from seeing his daughter.

As Star readers know, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the address where Ron and Jen were staying in L.A. last week. Police confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple was “involved in some kind of physical altercation.”